Agriculture is one of the leading industries in the United States with more than 43,000 different jobs. Within this industry, there has been an incline of suicide rates in rural areas, especially in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Agriculture has created a new hotline called AgriStress to support farmers and the stressors they face.
The AgriStress Helpline is a confidential resource that is free and available to Missouri producers and rural families in need of mental health support. There is a partnership with AgriSafe, a nonprofit organization that specializes in rural mental health care, to ensure that AgriStress will best fit and understand the challenges farmers and rural communities must overcome.
Ray Ashbaugh, the dairy herdsperson at Northwest, has been a farmer all his life. Once a history major at Northwest, he switched to agriculture to pursue his passions. He celebrated his 40th year working for the R.T. Wright Farm on campus this past August.
“There are days I can’t think of a better career. I love the cattle, the young people I work with and the faculty,” Ashbaugh said. “Then there’s bad things happen, and you know we lose cows or they get sick and die. You have to have the veterinarian put them down and God, I just hate it, and you think there’s gotta be something better.”
Ashbaugh shared how he has heard of horror stories of wives taking the children to the grocery store and coming back to find her husband had shot all the cows and then himself.
The farming industry is an isolated one. Most farms are located further away from not just urban areas, but small towns near them.
“Farmers, usually, not always, but usually, used to be out on their own, by themselves isolated. You’re not in town, and you’re isolated from the world,” Ashbaugh said. “You’re out there with your tractor, and your wife and kids have school, and you’re just out there by yourself.”
A generational farming family from Lafayette County, MO, has been an influence in the agricultural industry. Amanda Struchtemeyer, school social worker for Lafayette County C-1 School district, has noticed a traditional conversation happening in regards to mental health.
“When you get into the farming community, that rural community, that man’s world, that you’re just supposed to handle it. You suck it up, get up and put on your big-boy pants and take care of life,” Struchtemeyer said. “Even when things are hard and we see warning signs that typically we would recommend services for someone outside of that community — it’s not going to be well received.”
When mentioning mental health, some farmers may take it as a failure on their operation which in turn is their livelihood.
“I know personally, we have people that we know that have had suicidal ideation, and it was from within that community and it’s been family conversations and faith based that they have sought resources for foundational support,” Struchtemeyer said.
The average farmer is 59 years old in Missouri, according to MODA. Most of the people in this age range are not that familiar with technology, and they may not seek out this hotline.
“You have to keep having these conversations and you’ve got to introduce those topics and inform forums where they are comfortable,” Struchtemeyer said. “If you can talk about them at combine clinics or FCS Financial workshops or places they are going already, and the more you talk about it — the more comfortable people become and it becomes a more common conversation.”
A survey done by the American Farm Bureau Federation in 2021 showed there were concerning reports from farmers about their mental health. A majority, 59%, of rural adults say there is at least some stigma around stress and mental health in agriculture.
Farming is a career that has many obstacles to overcome. Some of those obstacles include financial issues, fear of losing the farm, an uncertain future due to weather and economic changes. Half of the rural adults who took this survey all said that these impact the mental health of farmers adversely.
When it comes to this new AgriStress Helpline, farmers will have the opportunity to speak with people who understand mental health and farming 24/7. The crisis support specialist on the line is well aware of the culture, value and stressors that come from within the agricultural industry. The specialists have to take a 3 ½-hour continued education class called FarmResponse to better prepare them for handling mental health problems.
Warning signs of suicide range from talking about wanting to die, feeling hopeless or having no purpose, talk about being a burden to others, increase in the use of alcohol or drugs, acting anxious or agitated or displaying extreme mood swings and more.
When you begin to notice these signs being exhibited by someone, make sure they aren’t left alone, remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt and call U.S. National Suicide Prevention line at 800-273-TALK and/or the Missouri Department of Agriculture AgriStress hotline at 833-897-2474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.