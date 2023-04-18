Theatre Northwest presented its last musical of the year “The SpongeBob Musical” April 13-15 and April 16 in the Mary Linn Auditorium at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.
Based on the American animated comedy television series, SpongeBob Squarepants made by Stephen Hillenburg. The musical was created by Tina Landau who directed and conceived SpongeBob Squarepants and Kyle Jarrow who is a musician that creates work for stage, film and television.
It featured SpongeBob, played by Kailyn Peterson, Patrick played by Landon Hudson, Sandy played by Delaney Bernth, Squidward played by Adam Clayton, Mr. Eugene Krabs played by Nathan Bigler, Pearl played by Paige Waddingham, Plankton played by Wyatt Cooper and Karen played by Christina Short. It was directed by Courtney Laine Self.
“I’ve had a really great experience getting to perform with guest directors,” Hudson said. “... Our director Courtney’s kind of amazing.”
It is set in Bikini Bottom when a volcano erupts, and there are 24 hours left to save it, So Sandy, SpongeBob and Patrick must save the world from blowing up as Plankton tries to intervene.
Peterson spoke of when the idea of “The SpongeBob Musical” first came to Northwest.
“It was cast right before spring break, so we’ve known for a while who was in it, but we didn’t get the materials until we came back,” Peterson said. “So, we had just a little over a month to put together the show.”
The performers would meet during the weekdays for rehearsal from 6-10 p.m. and Sundays from 3-9 p.m. The first week of practices consisted of music rehearsals followed by recording them to practice.
Some cast members had more rehearsals because certain numbers had more choreography so cast playing those roles had more rehearsal time than those who were not in that number.
Peterson said it is important to mentally and physically prepare for the show such as drinking a lot of water to stay hydrated throughout the day.
“So just trying to find the fun and the adventure in everyday life has been something that I’ve been trying to do,” Peterson said. “And having the outlook that every day could be the best day ever.”
Hudson said there was a lot of preparation behind the scenes of creating a show.
“Usually all of us get here at about 5:30 p.m., and everyone in tech has to get everything like the mics ready, the whole stage set, make sure all the props and everything are supposed to be where they are,” Hudson said. “Then all the actors are going to do their makeup and costumes, we have mic checks and then we do warm-ups.”
Hudson said the musical had songs written by multiple celebrities including John Legend and Twenty One Pilots. He also said that some of the original creators of SpongeBob helped write the script.
Bigler plays the role of Mr. Eugene Krabs and spoke about being a part of Theatre Northwest.
“It’s been so wonderful meeting the people here,” Bigler said. “I think that’s really what makes the program, are the students’ family-like aspects of it all.”
