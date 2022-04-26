North Central Missouri College held a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of its newest community college location April 21 in Savannah, Missouri. The event was free to the public and had dozens of people in attendance, from NCMC members to Savannah locals.
NCMC is a two-year community college founded September 1925 in Trenton, Missouri. NCMC is the second oldest publicly-supported community college in Missouri. It was originally part of a K-14 education system and was known as Trenton Junior College. Since then, NCMC has branched out across several Missouri counties.
The ceremony began with a short speech from Lenny Klaver, NCMC president, where he called Savannah a “prime location” for its community college’s new campus.
“This has been a project we’ve been working on for several years,” Klaver said.
For over 40 years, the college was located on the top floor of Trenton High School until moving to Geyer Hall in 1967. In April 1986, it was voted to become an independent entity and was renamed in July 1988.
Other NCMC officials in attendance included Vice President of Academic Affairs Tristan Londre, Chief of Staff Kristi Harris and Campaign Coach Mike Gallagher. These officials said a campus in Savannah could be a “huge boost economically and commercially to northwest Missouri.”
“Andrew County and the city of Savannah have always had a welcoming relationship with NCMC,” Gallagher said. “Community college is a great way to get an education without costing an arm and a leg and without moving thousands of miles away.”
John Gilbert, an NCMC non-traditional student, also spoke at the ceremony. Gilbert served in the army as a paratrooper, and after working in manufacturing for 17 years, he enrolled at NCMC. Gilbert plans to pursue a math and science degree and earn his bachelor’s at a four-year university afterward. Gilbert said smaller enrollment and lower tuition make pursuing an education at a community college easier.
NCMC has locations and outreach sites all across northern Missouri. It has two locations in Trenton, as well as locations in Bethany, Country Club, Brookfield, Cameron, Chillicothe, and an outreach site in Maryville at the Northwest Technical School. The college also has an extensive online program, available to students across 17 northern and northwestern Missouri counties.
The Savannah campus’s construction will be completed in two phases. Phase one is the construction of the main building itself, which is anticipated to be completed by October, with a limited number of classes starting by January 2023. Phase one was fully funded by NCMC, while phase two will rely on donations. Phase two consists of construction of the Savannah campus’s interior floor plan for the first and second floor. Phase two is expected to be complete by fall 2023.
“For many years, Savannah has pictured an opportunity for economic growth and prosperity. This will bring that vision to life,” City Attorney Emily Bauman said. “Today is a great day to be celebrated by Savannah.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.