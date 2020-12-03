Maryville Public Safety
Nov. 29
There is an ongoing investigation for assault on the 300 block of North Market Street.
Nov. 27
A summons was issued to Audrey E. Brooks, 20, of Desoto, Missouri for possession of marijuana, minor in possession, open container and equipment violation.
Nov. 24
A summons was issued to Colton J. Hoover, 20, of Country Club, Missouri for driving while intoxicated, minor in possession and careless and imprudent driving
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 1500 block of East First Street
A summons was issued to Corey M. Ribble, 28, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear
Nov. 23
There is an ongoing investigation for identity theft on the 100 Block of North Vine Street
Nov. 22
There was an accident on the 800 block of South Hester Street between an unknown vehicle and Jacob A. Partridge.
