Since 2017, City Council has been taking the heat from Maryville community members about the water quality. Five years later, residents are still coming before the Council to express their concerns.
Resident Billy Mires kicked off the Feb. 14 City Council meeting by addressing the Mozingo Watershed quality.
“I think that we can all agree, basically, you have an issue with the water, basically, coming out of your lake and into the sink,” Mires said.
Mires said that he is currently attempting to put 227 acres of his land into the Conservation Reserve Program as well as the Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watersheds Initiative in an effort to put in saturation buffers that would ultimately improve the water quality.
Signed into law in 1985, the CRP is a partnership with the Farm Service Agency from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in which, in exchange for a yearly rental payment, farmers agree to remove environmentally sensitive land that will improve the environment. In Mires case, he is focused on improving the water quality on his land.
As the deadline for applications for the CRP approaches in the beginning of March, Mires called on the Council to reach out to state officials and let them know Maryville has an going water problem, one that has been in the center of its government for years, in order to find more support in fixing the issues.
“I would like to fix the problem, but I’m only one guy and I only have so much money,” he said.
In order to help Mires, Mayor Benjamin Leipic said that writing up a letter discussing his issues and dropping it off at City Hall would help them better understand and be able to reach out to others at the state level for help.
Later in the meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel said that despite some bumps in the road, the construction on the South Main Corridor Improvement Project Phase I is moving along 30 to 60 days ahead of schedule.
In the next few days, South Main Street will be down to two lanes as the construction switches from the west side to the east side of the street.
Part of South Main Street closed Feb. 8-9 to install a concrete pipe, but the installation was delayed another day to Feb. 10 after a semi truck driver trying to move around the construction damaged and brought down a powerline and three utility poles behind Scooter’s Coffee.
McDanel said one of the construction workers on the South Main Corridor Improvement Project also brought down power lines, but Phase I of the project is still set to be finished ahead of schedule this October.
The Council also approved an ordinance for a supplemental agreement for the Torrance Street Trail Extension Project. This project will connect six trails from South Walnut Street to South Munn Avenue and will not exceed $143,259.84.
This agreement will allow the six existing trails to be connected and will give residents pedestrian access to activity centers such as the Maryville Middle School, Maryville High School, St. Gregory Barbargio Catholic School, Northwest Missouri State University, three public parks and Mosaic Medical Center of Maryville.
The schedule outlined in the agreement requires a construction contract by July 29. Construction bids will open Feb. 16 and are hoped to be presented for approval at the Feb. 28 City Council meeting.
Other City Council Business:
The Council approved a road closure of the 300 block of North Market Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Burny’s Sports Bar & Upper Deck annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17.
The Council approved an ordinance to execute a contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. not-to-exceed $32,200 for professional consulting services for Lisa Lane/Nature Park Storm Drainage Improvements.
Maryville is still looking at options for funding Phase II of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.
The Council approved an ordinance to join Show Me PACE to administer the Property Assessed Clean Energy Program.
The Council authorized the creation of the Façade Improvement Grant Program and adopted Façade Improvement Grant Program guidelines. McDanel said that applications will be out in one to two weeks.
