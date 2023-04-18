Northwest art students have been preparing for the annual art show and sale April 21- 22, which will feature a diverse selection of their work. Clay Club will also be hosting the Empty Cups fundraiser where members sell ceramic cups and half the proceeds go to local organizations.
The art students choose their artwork to be in the sale. The art is not just ceramics pieces — they may have print art, jewelry and other work as well. These are pieces they have created from the beginning to the end of their semester to showcase and sell.
Veronica Watkins is an assistant professor of ceramics and the adviser for Clay Club. She joined Northwest in 2002 after graduating in 1996, and has been teaching ceramics since 2018. She said the club has been doing the Empty Cups fundraiser for seven to eight years and the art show and sale has been around for decades. Watkins said she participated when she was here for school.
“It's really a profession-based learning opportunity for the art students,” Watkins said. “We are teaching them about becoming a practicing artist. A part of that is selling their work. It gives them the opportunity to stage the work, market it, advertise it and start to learn about pricing.”
The Department of Fine and Performing Arts art show and sale is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 21 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. The Empty Cups fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20 and 21 in the J.W. Jones Student Union. A portion of the profits from the Empty Cups fundraiser will be donated to the Maryville Ministry Center and Northwest Bearcat Food Pantry.
Clay Club President Emily Signaigo is a senior double majoring in education for art, kindergarten through 12th grade and a studio degree in studio ceramics. Clay Club is open to all that have taken the introduction to ceramics course.
The group meets up to twice a month on Wednesdays. Members come together and have work days, bounce around ideas, share show opportunities like calling for shows for portfolio building. Members also go on educational field trips like different art sales in Kansas City, Missouri, and much more.
Signaigo shared the thought process of pricing artwork: How long did it take to create this? How long did they spend forming the piece, and how hard did they think about the glazing technique? What kind of glaze firing did they put it through?
Watkins and Signaigo both said these events are a great way to meet and interact with the Maryville and Northwest communities. Signaigo said her favorite part is seeing students walk in and seeing their faces light up.
“It's nice to see all your hard work paid off and also to see everybody come in and actually like your work,” Signaigo said. “That's the biggest thing when that person buys the first piece of your work — someone that I don't know but you're gonna have a piece of my work in your house, such a great feeling.”
