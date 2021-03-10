Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
March 3
There is an open investigation for stealing at Forest Village.
Maryville Police Department
Feb. 23
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 1000 block of East Third Street.
Feb. 25
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing by deceit on the 1500 block of East First Street.
March 1
There was an accident between Lamar R. Watson, 56, of Ravenwood, Missouri, and Anne M. Hayes on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
March 2
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 1300 block of North Main Street.
March 5
There was an accident between Abbie J. Morrow, 17, of Burlington Junction, Missouri, and Donnell I. Slagle, 39, of Stanberry, Missouri, on the 900 block of South Main Street.
There wasn accident between Emily R. Larsen, 18, and Delbert R. Spire, 91, on the 100 block of West South Avenue. A citation was issued to Larsen for careless and imprudent driving.
March 6
A vending machine was recovered on the 300 block of East Third Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing on the 1300 block of North Main Street.
Timothy J. Alexander, 52, was involved in an accident on West South Avenue and South Main Street.
There was an accident between Philip J. Fick, 67, and Sean B. Murphy, 26. A citation was issued to Fick for failure to register a motor vehicle.
March 7
A summons was issued to Arnold E. Roebkes, 60, for trespassing on the 300 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Cyril F. Goodin, 61, for disorderly conduct on the 400 block of West Second Street.
