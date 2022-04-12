Just 11 days after President John Jasinski sent an “All That Jazz” email saying that the Board of Regents decided not to renew his contract, 168 community members, faculty, staff and students joined a Zoom meeting with the Board to express their concerns about the Regent’s decisions and the lack of transparency that has followed.
Regent Chair John Moore said the Board would be in “listen-only mode,” and would not be replying to any of the public comments. Regent Mel Tjeerdsma was the only regent not in attendance.
Ken Scribner, 1987 Northwest graduate, has remained active in the University as a Founding 50 donor, a contributor to the Agricultural Learning Center, and has a scholarship endowment for first-generation students. He addressed Chair Moore directly.
Scribner said he and Moore sat down and spoke two years ago after he became aware of the dissension between Moore and President Jasinski.
“At that point in time, you made it known to me that your challenges were related to the way a request for a statue of Mel Tjeerdsma in front of his building was rejected,” Scribner said. “You didn't disagree with the rejection; you disagreed with the way it was rejected. And if that is one of the key drivers that have driven you to continue to pursue his removal from office after two plus years, I challenge you to make sure you're thinking about the students of which we care for.”
“Please make sure that as you continue to make decisions for the best of the University, that you do so with the mindset of the students and not with a conversation that happened two years ago. You've made your pain with that,” Scribner said. “Go on and think of the students and the University. If you look for a new president, make sure you use qualifications that are as equal to or outstanding to what we have in place today.”
“We agreed not to reply, so I won’t,” Moore said in response.
Tracey Steele, 1993 Northwest graduate, wrote a letter looking for answers on the Board’s decision after confusion of Dr. Jasinski’s nonrenewal. The letter has over 130 signatures in total.
“In that letter, we call on the Board to provide transparency into the decision to oust President Jasinski,” Steele said. “I understand there are certain privacy considerations, but I would urge you to not use those legitimate concerns as a pretext to entirely conceal your decision-making process in this matter or any other.”
Steele then went on to question the metrics the decision to not renew Jasinski’s contract was made on and why the Board has lacked transparency with voting on the contract. He said the process was “troubling” and “a cause for concern.” He also mentioned the possibility of a conflict due to the Tjeerdsma statue, along with other issues.
“We've heard rumblings of personality clashes, maybe a dispute over a statue or an argument over whether to delay a football game,” Steele said. “While none of these is a legitimate reason to make a decision like this, I'm under no illusion that the members of the Board who are set on replacing President Jasinski are going to change their minds today or anytime soon. That's why I'm focused on the process, which seems fatally flawed, given the available information because those flaws will affect the search for a new president and that person's ability to effectively lead Northwest, and calling on you to pledge to perform your duties with the maximum amount of transparency possible going forward.”
Patrick Harr, a Board of Regents member from 2013 to 2019 and who served as the chair during the last four years of his term, expressed concern about the decision for the nonrenewal being private and about how people have been reacting on social media.
“My plea to the Board would be to figure out some way to get everybody on the same page because I think this can have long-standing issues with alumni donations and concerns of how people react to what the Board does,” Harr said. “They may not trust the Board if things are done in a hidden fashion that people think will have an effect on the long-term survival of the University.”
Associate professor David Shadinger said he sent an email of his statement to the Board before the beginning of the meeting. Shadinger was the former president of the Faculty Senate at Northwest, and was the president of the Missouri Association of Faculty Senates. At the meeting, he addressed the Board as the president of American Association of University Professors Northwest chapter.
He said this decision from the Regents rejects the virtues that are held by faculty, administration, alumni and parents at Northwest.
“So, I would ask, how can faculty honestly expect their students to exhibit the virtues of hard work, loyalty, justice, honesty and sincere communication with those at the highest level, those charged with the welfare of Northwest, do not?” Shadinger said. “By publicly stating that the outstanding job performance of the University's top administrative officer is ‘not enough,’ you have set a clear and obvious threat to the entire administration and created serious alarm for the faculty and staff.”
“The Board of Regents is duty bound by your state-mandated statutory obligations to publicly address the politically motivated backroom decision making and the faint-hearted lack of transparency, which will now plague this institution for years to come,” he said. “You have created a mess, and you must fix it, honestly, openly, fairly, publicly.”
Student Regent Connor Thompson relayed concerns he has heard from students. Across social media, Thompson said he has seen love for President Jasinski and confusion as to why his contract was not renewed.
“Right now, we see that we're doing so good, and we're, like, one of the most financially stable and successful institutions in the state of Missouri and with a popular president that is receiving high marks from a majority of the student population, which is a rarity in any profession. And we're just kind of letting him go,” Thompson said. “But there just needs to be more transparency and the reasoning for the new direction. Because right now, it's hard to justify him being fired when we keep talking about how great the University is.”
Jada VanDuyne, a senior political science major and student ambassador, said she connects with families on a daily basis who acknowledge President Jasinski’s accomplishments. Her main concerns came from the structure of the Board.
“My plea to the Board is to think about how do the Board of Regents strive to serve our community and our students in a nonpartisan way? And why, as a Board that influenced the lives of Northwest students, are there not more students on the Board? Or why does the single student representative not get a vote?” VanDuyne said.
Margaret Nelson, a Northwest 1987 and 1989 graduate, said the Board seems to be divided, vulnerable and in chaos, causing it to be weak. She went on to say she has heard people call Northwest “too liberal,” in which she said that different points of view should be welcomed rather than having closed minds.
“I believe that only fools with jettison, a proven performer liking or not liking someone, or not agreeing with their ideology should not be a factor,” Nelson said. “Performance should be the bottom line.”
Nina Dewhirst asked five questions to the Board, one being about the Regents political parties.
“Some people questioned the political affiliations of Board members, as those apply to the Jasinski decision,” Dewhirst said. “Can you confirm that Board members have not been approached or otherwise influenced by political actors to replace Dr. Jasinski?”
Wendy Mayer, 1999 Northwest graduate, said she recognizes the Board has the opportunity to make decisions on behalf of the University, but she questioned why the Regents waited so long to look for a new president if the Board told Jasinski two years ago it would not be renewing his contract.
“Why the decision to hire an interim for a year and then hold a nationwide search?” Mayer said. “Why, if we knew this was happening three years ago, was a nationwide search not begun a year ago so that there could be a smooth transition between Dr. J and also not have a stock app interim and then leave our University in a lurch for a year and the meantime?”
She then brought up some reactions within the community, saying some Bearcat alumni said they no longer want their children going to Northwest because of the uncertainty for the future. She urged the Board to keep that in mind while continuing to make decisions for the University.
After hearing all the public comments, the Regents then moved into a closed session.
“I'm sure the remaining members of the Board, we may not agree with them all, but we certainly appreciate you taking time to voice them, and we very much appreciate that,” Moore said. “There are a lot of passionate people who really care about this University, as do we. So thank you for taking time to participate today.”
Two other agenda items will be voted on at the May 4 Board of Regents meeting to increase transparency, along with another public comment section.
