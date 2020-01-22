The University’s decision to not close campus Jan. 17, received backlash from many people across campus, despite the University’s efforts to keep everyone safe during the bad weather.
A group of officials decided not to close the University because of assessments done throughout the early morning and into the afternoon. This group is composed of the University Police Department, the Provost, Facility Services, Human Resources, Emergency Management, Student Affairs, External Relations and the President’s Office for the main campus in town.
The decision-making process separates this group into a smaller team and a bigger team. The smaller team usually comes up with a decision and sends that decision in a recommendation to the larger team. Green said a decision was never made by the smaller team this past Friday, nor was a decision recommended to the larger team.
The assessments used to decide whether to close the University or not consist of looking at external roads such as the large surrounding highways near Maryville and looking at local roads in town and their drivability.
Green said the teams also talk to local counterparts that are involved with the highways and roads to get a good idea of how safe the roads are to travel. Green said the team will also survey their staff and walk the campus to see if the paths are unsafe for students and employees.
Green said the group of officials participate in a conference call with the National Weather Service and discuss what the weather may do as the day goes on. This allows the decision-making team to gather as much information as possible in order to come to a proper decision. The findings of these assessments led to the final decision to not close the campus, which led to many outraged students.
University Police Chief Clarence Green said about students’ concerns about the weather, “We try to be responsive to the individuals who are contacting us.”
As the morning went on last Friday, many students anticipated a notification that the campus in Maryville would be closed due to weather. To their dismay, no such notification was sent. The University decided not to close and many students took to their social media to voice their concerns.
Senior Noah McBride, @nj_mcbride, tweeted, “@NW_UPD is Northwest Camous not closed? My car is drifted in and there’s no way I can walk to classes. Pretty sure most of the Northwest student population is in the same boat.”
@NW_UPD is Northwest Camous not closed? My car is drifted in and there’s no way I can walk to classes. Pretty sure most of the Northwest student population is in the same boat.— snack (@nj_mcbride) January 17, 2020
UPD responded with an illustration of Green thinking about the tweet. The student replied that he slipped and fell trying to get into his car. The thread continued with another student’s comment.
Junior Jackson Barnes, @JacksonBarnes44 tweeted, “And it’s starting to rain down ice! Crazy that nothing has been said yet.”
And it’s starting to rain down ice! Crazy that nothing has been said yet— Jackson Barnes (@JacksonBarnes44) January 17, 2020
Green said there were only three reports that came in on Friday due to weather. One car accident was reported in the city limits of Maryville and only two slip-and-fall reports were made on campus.
In a different Twitter thread, an alumna said her brother fell and broke his elbow on campus while walking. This incident was one of the two slip-and-fall reports.
In a message, Katy Williams, @ktscoots, said her brother fell near the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. In her original Tweet she said, “hi @NW_UPD I just got a call that my brother fell down on your campus today and broke his elbow. Not so proud to be alumni while y’all are out here putting students in danger trying to get to class.”
hi @NW_UPD I just got a call that my brother fell down on your campus today and broke his elbow. Not so proud to be alumni while y’all are out here putting students in danger trying to get to class— kt (@ktscoots) January 17, 2020
UPD responded, “ Regret your brother was injured. The decision is made by a team that we are own. UPD is not the sole decision maker.”
Williams said in the next thread that her brother was to have surgery Friday or Saturday and that hopefully it would help the team shape future decisions.
Friday night, UPD then posted on Twitter, “Based on current road conditions and pending forecast, we are canceling the Safe Ride Late-Night tonight, Friday, January 17, 2020. Make wise decisions this evening, Bearcats!” with a snowflake emoji.
Based on current road condition and pending forecast, we are canceling the Safe Ride Late-Night tonight, Friday, January 17, 2020. Make wise decisions this evening, Bearcats! ❄️— Northwest Missouri State UPD (@NW_UPD) January 18, 2020
A current student, Katie Barnes replied, “You can’t drive us but we had to drive to class?” and a face-palm emoji. UPD tweeted “Point taken!”
Many other students shared their concerns on Twitter about the closure of the school as well.
