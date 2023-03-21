Northwest Community Cares formed a new coalition with the mission to promote mental health services and protective factors to reduce substance abuse among youth and adults.
Northwest Community Cares was originally formed two years ago with the help of the St. Joseph Youth Alliance. It began reaching out to various members of the community and now serves Nodaway, Buchanan and Andrew counties.
There are 12 sectors, and it has representatives from youth-serving organizations, religious or fraternal organizations, parents, law enforcement, schools, businesses, media, civic and volunteer organizations. There are representatives such as state, local and tribal agencies with expertise in the field of substance use and other organizations involved in reducing substance use.
Bridget Kenny is a nurse and community health liaison at Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville and spoke about the new coalition.
“So currently, our focus is on the entire community, we want to help decrease all substance use and misuse and also to promote mental wellness and mental health,” Kenny said.
The coalition pushed actions such as putting up Bearcat billboards that talk about the dangers of drinking and vaping.
Its next action step will be 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 12 at The Hangar. The coalition is planning a youth brainstorming session where it’s meeting students from Nodaway County schools. Kenny confirmed that 20 students will be attending so far.
“First of all, kind of find out what their thoughts around the use of substances all the way from vaping cigarettes, alcohol, and even into illegal substances, like, what that looks like in there, in their schools.” Kenny said.
The coalition asked the county school districts to send three to five students of all ages from their school and they will be asked questions, tell them about the new coalition, what their goals are and that they are there to support the students and their peers without judgment.
Dusty Slemp, certified peer specialist for the state of Missouri and a full-time diesel mechanic from Tarkio, Missouri, works for the Addison County Health Department and is the speaker for the April 12 event. He said he hopes to use his story to have a positive impact and get more input from the students.
Slemp started mentoring seven years ago when hearing an advertisement from his high school that was looking for people to mentor freshman students. This was the beginning of sharing his story and mentoring students.
Stemp then got his license in June 2022 as a certified peer specialist. His services are free to people with the goal of “reaching out to the ones that can’t reach out themselves.”
“With mental health and substance abuse going on right now, these kids don't know what to do,” Slemp said. “They can't go to mom and dad, they can't tell anyone, they're gonna get in trouble, they feel like they're gonna get in trouble, scared, I guess sharing my story, so another kid don’t feel the pain that I went through.”
