HANNAH CLAYWELL | News Reporter | @Hannah_9504
At the height of COVID-19, the American Red Cross declared a blood crisis due to not enough people donating and fewer blood drives being held. Only about three percent of people donate blood in America.
Betsy Tinker, account manager for the Community Blood Center in northwest Missouri and east Kansas, said that even though it has been a while since the start of this issue, it has not improved much. The CBC is responsible for sending out nearly 3,600 units of blood to area hospitals.
Tinker said because nobody understood COVID-19 at the time of the blood shortage, everything was getting shut down, and usual events did not have a chance to happen. The schools being shut down had a big impact because that was where a lot of donations were coming from.
“So, we actually lost 68,000 units of blood that we usually would have collected at our high schools,” Tinker said. “Ever since then, we have just been trying to struggle to get those donors to come back, number one, and just to try to rebuild our blood supply.”
Several places that held blood drives before COVID have not come back to donate again. Northwest still had its annual blood drive, with Student Senate sponsoring this year’s drive Oct. 18-19.
There usually is a competition between Northwest and Missouri Western State University. This is used to try and get more students and faculty members to come donate blood. Last year was the first year Missouri Western won. Tinker said they are still trying to find ways to get people to come back in and donate.
“There’s always things that pop up in your life you never can expect, and it’s happened in my life, where my wife has needed blood, and so it’s important just to make sure the blood supply is there,” Todd Weddle, senior multimedia specialist, said.
“It saves lives,” senior Elizabeth Swafford said.
“We struggle every single day trying to get our donors back,” Tinker said.
Tinker said donating right now is very important. She said they never know what is going to happen, and there may be another bad run of COVID-19 this winter, so getting donations right now will help them in case they are not able to receive donations during the winter.
Tinker said it is important that there is not another blood shortage because being prepared for another situation similar to COVID-19 is crucial to continue supplying blood to those in need.
“It takes seven days for us to process blood after we collect it, so the ideal thing would be to have all that blood on hand before something bad happens,” Tinker said. “You just never know nowadays. It’s a scary world we live in.”
The rates of blood donations have not been improving much also because of the time restraints. Usually colleges have blood drives for three days, but recently the blood drives have only lasted for two days, limiting the number of donations received.
The blood shortage is still affecting places today and is barely improving, and the Community Blood Center is still struggling to get back to the point it was before the blood crisis.
“We just need every student, teacher or anybody who works at that college can please come out and donate at the Northwest blood drive,” Tinker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.