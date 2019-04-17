Maryville Public Safety:
April 4
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment at the 200 block of West Twelfth Street.
A summons was issued to Mikhail Smith, 22, from St. Joseph, Missouri, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear at the 400 block of North Market Street.
April 5
There is an ongoing investigation for failure to return rental property at the 2200 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Julian Parras, 19, from Raymore, Missouri, for minor in possession at the 300 block of North Market Street.
April 6
A summons was issued to Michael Coleman, 23, for permitting a peace disturbance at the 200 block of West Second Street.
A summons was issued to Colton Downing, 22, for permitting a peace disturbance at the 200 block of West Second Street.
A summons was issued to Seth Dewald, 22, for permitting a peace disturbance at the 200 block of West Second Street.
A summons was issued to Seneque Goldner, 22, for permitting a peace disturbance at the 200 block of West Second Street.
A summons was issued to Colton Downing, 22, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear at the 400 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Gehard Hansen, 19, for minor in possession and disorderly conduct at the 600 block of North Mulberry Street.
A summons was issued to Allison Vanvactor, 21, for disorderly conduct at the 800 block of North Walnut Street.
April 8
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage at the 400 block of West Grant Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny at the 500 block of East Seventh Street.
April 9
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny at the 300 block Larry Lane.
A summons was issued to Shahana Hall, 27, for not having a valid driver’s licenses at the 900 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Timothy Booth, 24, for not having a valid driver’s licenses at the 300 block of West First Street.
April 10
A summons was issued to Joseph Everhart, 28, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear at the 400 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Christopher Holder, 22, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear at the 400 block of North Market Street.
April 11
There is an ongoing investigation for recovered property at the 300 block of East Davison Square.
April 12
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud at the 1100 block of North College Drive.
There is an ongoing investigation for lost or stolen property at the 200 block of West Second Street.
University Police Department:
April 4
There is an open investigation for stealing at Millikan Hall.
April 10
There was a closed investigation for property damage at Lot 44.
There is an open investigation for stealing at the Foster Fitness Center.
April 12
There is an open investigation for property damage at Millikan Hall.
There was a closed investigation for liquor law violation on Eight Street.
April 13
There was a closed investigation for four liquor law violations at Lot 9.
April 15
There is an open investigation for sexual assault at Tower Suites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.