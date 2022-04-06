Nodaway County municipal election polls closed at 7 p.m. April 5, concluding the last few months of campaigning for candidates all across the county. Nearly two hours later, the unofficial results of the election named the people who will be sitting in office.
Maryville City Councilman Tye Parsons’ term was coming to an end, and two candidates were running for the open spot. Parsons was running for reelection with Bryan Williams as his opponent. Of the 1,071 votes cast, Parsons won the election, coming in with just over 52% at 558 votes, while Williams had slightly under 48% with 513.
This will be the second term Parsons will sit on the Council. During his first three years, he helped with projects such as the additions made to help with water quality issues, the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, the opening of Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play Park, the opening of Keith Woods Public Safety Building, increasing police pay and more.
“I'm really honored and humbled that the citizens decided to give me another shot and gave me another three years on the City Council,” Parsons said. “The city has a tremendous amount of momentum right now that we've accomplished some great things in the past three years, and we have some really big projects in the future. And so I’m just really excited to be a part of that.”
Alongside the candidates for City Council and Maryville R-II School Board, Maryville residents were asked if they wanted to pass a ¼% tax to go to Maryville Parks and Recreation. Of the 1,091 votes, just under 66% voted in favor of passing the sales tax.
This sales tax will go to help make repairs to the 80% of parks that are currently not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act so those parks become compliant. The tax will also help fund repairs to the Maryville Community Center, the Aquatic Center and parking lots at the parks around town.
“It's a credit to the community that value their parks and recreation services that we provide, and the facilities, and we’re looking forward to continuing the service that we've provided in the past and improving the facilities and making the needed upgrades that are needed,” Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield said.
There were two positions opening up for the Maryville R-II School Board, as current members Josh McKim and Rob Sparks terms were nearing the end of their terms. Three candidates – McKim, Mitch Coffelt and Isiah Korthanke – were running to snag one of the two open positions. McKim, running for reelection, earned the most votes out of all the candidates. He earned 46% of the 2,338 votes cast with 1,086 votes, while Coffelt won nearly 34% with 792 votes. Opponent Isiah Korthanke had just over 19% with 460 votes. McKim and Coffelt are to fill the open positions.
For this election, McKim was running for his third consecutive term on the Board, but this time was different, as it was the first in which the position was contested.
“This is my first time running as far as actually having go through the election process because nobody else ran the previous time, so I kind of reflected on it, and it really is quite humbling. And I'm quite honored that it's humbling that people would put their trust in me to try to step up and be part of the School Board,” McKim said. “I'm excited and blessed.”
During his most recent term, McKim helped the School Board navigate COVID-19 precautions and mitigation measures. Now that he has been elected to the Board, he said he wants to make sure teachers are more prepared for online learning, and he wants to help come up with systems that would improve the education quality for students if they did have to move online.
Coffelt was elected to the second seat of the Board. He currently sits on the Maryville Parks and Recreation Board and is a part of The Bridge Church and the St. Joseph Chamber Circle of Influence.
“I am humbled by all the support and encouragement,” Coffelt said. “I am excited for the opportunity to serve.”
On the Board, Coffelt wants to focus on listening to what the community has to say and finding quality applicants to help bring good teachers to the district.
Other election results
School Board:
West Nodaway R-I School Board: Brooke Kinsella, Nathan Honan, and Scott Conn
North East R-V Nodaway School Board: Karl Wilmes and Kenna Florea
North Nodaway R-VI School Board: Kame Oberhauser and Krista Barcus
Nodaway Holt R-VIII School Board: Andrew J. Lance and Ryan Stewart Medsker
Worth County R-III School Board: Josh Fletchall and Bradley Maudlin
City Council:
Burlington Junction: Brian Hunt and Darby Grace
Elmo 2-Year Term: Skyler McGinness and Joanna Chesser
Elmo 1-Year Term: Kristina Ricketts
Pickering: Juliana Judd and Brad Renfro
Skidmore 2-Year Term: Kimberly Fetterer and Timothy Slagle
Skidmore 1-Year Term: Marvin Sumy
Board Members for Graham: Randy Hankins and Cory Anderson
Mayor:
Elmo: Christopher Thompson
Graham: Darrell Johnson
Pickering: Charles Smith
Ravenwood: Bryan Sobotka
Skidmore: Jill Wieland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.