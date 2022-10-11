It’s been a month and a half since President Joe Biden announced the three-part plan to reduce student loans across the country, and applications for loan forgiveness are to open this month..
According to the Federal Student Aid website, an online form for application will be available sometime this month. People can receive updates from text or email from the website by logging in with their account. Borrowers should plan to submit a claim by Nov. 15, which is the deadline to apply for forgiveness before the payment pause expires Dec. 31. Claims are expected to be processed within four to six weeks.
Borrowers should plan to resume their payments starting Jan. 1, 2023. Payments were paused on March 13, 2020 for COVID relief. Once the payment pause expires at the end of the year, borrowers will receive a notice at least three weeks before a payment is due, telling them how much is due and when. Borrowers have until Dec. 31, 2023, to submit their application for student loan debt relief.
The student loan debt relief plan will provide up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness to Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for borrowers who did not earn a Pell Grant. Married couples making less than $250,000 a year and anyone making less than $125,000 are qualified for debt forgiveness.
The plan has already faced legal challenges. Six states are suing the Biden administration over the student loan debt relief plan, accusing the administration of overstepping executive powers. The states include Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Arkansas and South Carolina. The Missouri lawsuit was filed in federal court in St. Louis, asking for the immediate
Charles Mayfield, director of financial assistance, discussed a couple of concerns the plan will face once in action. He said payment will be the first issue. If it’s going to cost over $400 billion, then it’ll be paid into the tax system and become part of the national debt. Another concern would be that the student loan payment system itself is not being properly fixed and soon we’ll, and this is just a temporary solution
“They made some changes, kind of tweak-around-the-edge type of changes to one of the income-based repayment programs, so that if you repay based on your income, they’ve adjusted some of those metrics a little bit, but not a complete overhaul of the repayment process,” Mayfield said. “So I guess the short tagline would be if that’s broken, what are we going to do to fix it so that you don’t have forgiveness needed in another five years or another 10 years or another 15 years?”
He said that Northwest students graduate with less than average debt compared to the country and the state of Missouri. Average Northwest graduates can expect anywhere from $30,000 to $35,000 in costs after graduation.
“If 10 or 20 (thousand) of that is going to get forgiven, that’s a pretty significant chunk of that money. The majority of the people impacted by this program aren’t going to be recent grads, they’re going to be people who graduated two, three, four, five or eight years ago,” Mayfield said. “So they’ve been separated from college for a long time and had been in repayment for quite a while.”
