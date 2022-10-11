Make It Maryville hosted the inaugural Northwest Missouri Moon Festival on Oct 8 at The Fields Paintball starting at 10:30 in the morning. It was a family-friendly event including live music, vendors, several inflatables and a beer garden.
The ticket sales proceeds went to the Ecker family because of their recent loss of a loved one and the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force.
The name of the event was influenced by musician John Marriot’s performance of “Missouri Moon'' written by Jerry Forney, which he and the Dixie Cadillacs played later in the evening.
This event featured several different artists, Phil Vandel, Adelaide, Clay Clear Band, Sarah Davison, Dixie Cadillacs and James Marriot, Grace Maher and Cottonwood Crows. The audience were dancing along to the performances. Performer Sarah Davison said this festival was fun, and “meeting people all over the country is the best part of performing” and it was nice to see all the people that came out for it.
There were also several different vendors, including food and merchants. One of the vendors was Kat’s Resin Art Co., which sold homemade jewelry and other resin art pieces.
“My business is an all inclusive and safe place,” Kat Moon, owner of Kat’s Resin Art Co., said. This event was a place for small businesses to advertise its merchandise and spread its name.
The Moon Festival was run by volunteers working in the entrances to separate areas and the different activities and also helping the performers.
“It's a fun event to get out and mingle and enjoy yourself and kind of let loose,” volunteer Aeronica Branch said. She had heard about this event and wanted to help out with the festivities.
There were also activities for children attending the festival. Activities including rock climbing, fake bull riding, several inflatables and axe throwing. All of which were supervised by volunteers.
For the adults there was a beer garden, offering several different types of alcohol from different places, including the Black Pony Brewing Company, R/Farm Distilling Co., Barkyard Wine and Vine, Budweiser and Miller Brewing Company.
“We heard about this on the Facebook page,” say audience members Avery Andell, Devin Kernes, and Jada Irving. Most of the audience heard about the event on Facebook and were interested in seeing the live music and checking out the food vendors available. The event was very relaxing and had a small town country energy according to Jada Irving.
The Northwest Missouri Moon Festival has several local sponsors to support it and keep it going for many years to come. The organizers hope it will get bigger every year and want to expand. One of the organizers made a short statement about getting more people to attend next year.
The Northwest Missouri Moon Festival will be coming back to Maryville next year Oct. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.