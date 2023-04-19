The cutting of a ribbon signified the reopening of the third floor of Martindale Hall April 13 following less than 11 months of construction.
Last renovated in the 1970s, the new space includes a $25,000 School Counseling Lab, a $25,000 Psychology Lab, $200,000 for two new classrooms, a $50,000 Student Lounge, faculty offices and a space for the Tunell Family Nursing Program.
At the ribbon cutting, Director of the school of Health Science and Wellness Terry Long spoke about the benefits of the renovation.
“This area specifically addresses the needs for our school counseling program, human services program and our nursing program and think about what today's needs are in our community, in our schools, in our society,” Long said.
Long said these renovations will allow for faculty from four different buildings to move into the area to centralize them to their classrooms and labs.
Health Science and Wellness Assistant Professor Amy Underwood Barton is one of the professors moving from Colden Hall to the new space in Martindale Hall as a part of the Psychology Lab.
She said the new lab has brand new equipment where students will be able to have a space where they can have a more professional setting to run subjects and studies.
“It's a great professional development opportunity for them because this is what they would expect in graduate school or in their careers that they pursue research to have their own lab and know what that feels like,” Barton said.
Long said these spaces not only benefit the students, but will serve the community through partnerships.
“We can bring them in to help them address their needs but also train our students through those professional based opportunities,” Long said.
Dawson Parks, a senior applied health major with an emphasis in chiropractic, spoke at the reveal of the third floor. He said when he heard about the project, one of the first things that came to his head was opportunity.
“The importance of this as allowing these Bearcats to be prepared for their future ahead of them after Northwest as well as getting that professional experience before even getting that degree,” Parks said. “Updating these classrooms, labs and vocational classes is helping these Bearcats come together, getting rid of the silo approach and allowing everyone to work as a united team.”
Interim President Clarence Green opened the event by recognizing how much this renovation is going to benefit the students and by thanking the community for its efforts in making this possible. Student Senate President Elizabeth Motazedi talked about the Senate’s $25,000 donation to the building to establish a student lounge.
“The additions to Martindale Hall are a symbol to commitment of providing students a place to learn, grow and thrive,” Motazedi said. “With this, students can expand their learnings and create a vibrant learning community within.”
Corey Strider, 1996 Northwest alumni and vice president of the Goppert Foundation, spoke to thank donors for their commitment to this project and how there is still more to be done with the renovations to Martindale Hall.
Though the third floor was the original idea for renovations, the vision of a newly reconstructed space doesn’t stop there. Long said that when looking at a 5-10 year plan, the plan is to renovate all floors of the building. At the ribbon cutting, there were signs that showed the vision for the other two floors.
The second floor of Martindale Hall is looking to add a $2 million Motor Learning Center, $200,000 for two foods and nutrition classrooms and a $500,000 Foods and Nutrition Lab. The first floor of the building is looking to add a $500,000 Recreation and Abilities Lab, a $500,000 Sport Science Lab, a $500,000 Well-Being Lab, a $500,000 commons area, $300,000 for three classrooms and a $50,000 E-Learning Studio.
For the rest of the building, the Missouri General Assembly approved $8.5 million toward the project, requiring Northwest to come up with $8.5 million for a match. Long said Northwest has until December 2024 to raise that money to complete the $17 million project. Some of that has already been generated, but Northwest is still working toward that full amount.
