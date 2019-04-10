Maryville Public Safety Department
March 26
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage at the 1300 block of East Third Street.
March 27
A summons was issued to Larry Laun, 71, from Gravois Mills, Missouri, for city code violation at the 400 block of West Second Street.
March 28
A summons was issued to Rebecca Davis, 56, for trespassing at the 200 block of Park Avenue.
A summons was issued to Scott Lundblade, 54, from Gravity, Iowa, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear at the 400 block of North Market Street.
March 29
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny at the 2600 block of South Main Street.
March 30
A summons was issued to Andrew Faustlin, 22, for driving while intoxicated and illegal turn at the 300 block of North Market Street.
April 1
A summons was issued to Thomas Affuso, 37, for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to maintain financial responsibility at the 1200 block of South Main Street.
April 3
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud at the 500 block of East Thompson Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for lost or stolen license tabs at the 300 block of East Second Street.
A summons was issued to Marwan Ouda, 34, for not having a valid driver’s license, careless and imprudent driving and failure to maintain financial responsibility at the 600 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Paul Hansen, 72, for careless and imprudent driving at the 1600 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to John Spire, 68, from Parnell, Missouri, for careless and imprudent driving at the 1800 block of East First Street.
April 5
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary at the 300 block of East Third Street.
A summons was issued to Pamela McNeely, 65, from Falls City, Nebraska, for careless and imprudent driving at the 100 block of South Main Street.
April 6
A summons was issued to Alison Sandoval, 25, from Crete, Nebraska, for supplying alcohol to a minor and disorderly conduct at the 500 block of North Buchanan Street.
A summons was issued to Amanda Sandoval, 20, from Crete, Nebraska, for minor in possession at the 500 block of North Buchanan Street.
A summons was issued to Jacobi Tunnell, 19, from Mound City, Missouri, for minor in possession at the 400 block of West Fourth Street.
April 7
A summons was issued to Trevor Dooley, 19, from Prole, Iowa, for minor in possession and possession of a fake I.D at the 300 block of North Buchanan Street.
A summons was issued to Thomas Distefano, 17, for not having a valid driver's license at the 800 block of East Seventh Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for lost or stolen property at the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
March 22
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Hudson Hall.
March 31
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage at Lot 42.
April 2
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment.
April 3
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing at the Foster Fitness Center.
There were two closed cases for possession of marijuana at Millikan Hall.
April 4
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing.
