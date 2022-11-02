Nov. 5, all around Maryville holiday deals will be happening. Make it Maryville is hosting a Christmas Open House. Starting at 9 a.m., 28 stores across town will welcome customers into new holiday inventory and giveaways.
Make it Maryville is a nonprofit organization in the beginning of registering as a 501(c)(3), which is a nonprofit recognized by the IRS as tax-exempt for it’s charitable donation and has been around since 2016. A group of women who have opened businesses across town noticed they all were struggling from similar things such as shipping, buying inventory in mass amounts and more.
They decided to come together to support one another and host two shopping events called Shop Hops. Now, Make it Maryville has expanded to host more events throughout the year like open houses, tour of lights, the Moon Festival and scattered events at The Hangar.
Holly Cronk, Lead Organizer, has been actively working towards building Make it Maryville on Facebook and in the community. Make it Maryville Christmas will be a community event that allows 28 businesses to draw customers into their stores with deals and giveaways that represent their products.
“For every dollar you spend that you bought, you spend at a local business like mine. It gets reinvested over and over and over up to seven times,” Cronk said.
If you aren’t interested in shopping but enjoy experiences, The Haircut Place, Bearcat Lanes, The Fields Paintball, The Hangar and Timer Cats Axe Throwing will all be participating in this weekend with their own deals.
One of the participating businesses, 39th Street Liquor, opened it’s doors last December making this holiday season their first. Jessie Nuffer, Maryville local, Manager of 39th Street Liquor, has been in contact with Cronk after seeing the Make it Maryville Christmas event advertised on Facebook.
Since opening its doors almost a year ago, there are still people who haven’t stepped foot into the liquor store. Make it Maryville gives those who haven’t stopped into the liquor store a chance to see what the store offers..
“We’re going to open at 9 a.m. so that we can keep up with the times with everybody else. Show Me Beverages will be out here from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Nuffer said. “They’re going to be doing a tasting, showcasing a new coffee whiskey from AM/PM Whiskey, and they will also do the Sugarland Shine and Phantom Five and the whipped shots.”
Local restaurants that will be attending Some other eating businesses that will be there includes A&G Restaurant, Black Pony Brewing, Clear Creek, The Backyard Vine and Wine, Monroe Valley Bistro, The Palms Bar & Grill, The Perk, Simply Siam Thai Food and William Coy’s.
Simply Posh Boutique will also be joining all other businesses this weekend. Taya Myers is an employee who helps with the day-to-day tasks at Posh Boutique.
“We’re going to do some like doorbuster things. We’re going to bring out some of our new Christmas stuff,” Myers said.
Simply Posh Boutique has been working to build more inclusive sizes in its inventory. They will be sharing some sneak peeks in the upcoming week on social media.
“We want anybody who walks in to be like ‘Oh hey, they have something here for everybody,’” Myers said.
Other shops include The Kitchen & Bath Source, La Chic, Minnie Lane Vintiques, Thrifty Boutique, Twice Is Nice, White Elm Mercantile, Barnyard Boutique, Blue Sign Vintiques, Blue Willow Boutique, Ferluknat Farm, 5 Mile This & That, Herbs ‘N’ Whey and The Haircut Place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.