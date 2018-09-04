Northwest announced the recipients of faculty awards for 2018, with Michael Rogers taking top honors.
Six faculty, three from the professional schools and three from arts and sciences, received an award. Each of the three winners won in either the category of teaching, research or service.
The top award, the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Education, is awarded to one of the recipients of the teaching award. This year it went to computer science associate professor Michael Rogers, who said he was surprised by the award.
“I was like, ‘Did they just say my name,’” Rogers said. “Seriously, I was sitting next to my colleague Aziz Fellah, so I did have one person that could corroborate just to make sure they said my name, and we weren't going to have two people heading down the aisles to pick up the award.”
In order for Rogers to receive either award, he had to be nominated by the Computer Science and Information Systems Director Carol Spradling.
Spradling chose Rogers based on his work over the past year, as well as using his own resources to learn more about the CSIS field.
“In the case of Dr. Rogers, he revised four courses during the academic year that had significant new technology components,” Spradling said. “At his own expense, he attended several conferences during the year. He attended those at his own expense to understand better what he should be doing in the classroom,” Spradling said.
Spradling also mentioned Rogers does well with getting students engaged.
“Michael gets other people excited about what they are doing. He is always finding ways to incorporate new technology or get other students to look at other types of technology,” Spradling said.
Rogers also pointed out his enthusiasm.
“I like to think it’s that I’m able to get my students enthused about learning new stuff,” Rogers said. “I hope in my classes I can convey that excitement of when you were a kid, and you’ve been given a new toy, and you get to just play with that new toy and there’s no agenda. There’s no plans. It’s just like ‘Oh look, here is something new’ and explore it just for the sake of exploring it, just for that excitement.”
Rogers said he is able to do this by keeping his classes interactive.
“I try as much as I can to make my classes interactive,” Rogers said. “ My style of teaching has gone from less and less lecture, and to more and more students doing hands-on stuff.”
The interactive classroom allows Rogers to see what makes students interested.
“I have observed that if I’m talking, students look bored,” Rogers said. “If they’re doing something, they look interested, and I suspect they are learning more.”
Rogers will receive the Governors Award for Excellence in Education during a ceremony this spring.
Five other faculty won awards. The other teaching award from arts and sciences was awarded to Brenda Ryan from the Department of Language, Literature and Writing.
The two scholarship awards went to Jerry Qin from CSIS and Richard Sonnenmoser from Language, Literature and Writing.
The two awards for service and support went to Elyssa Ford from Department of Humanities and Social Sciences and Nissa Ingraham from the School of Education
