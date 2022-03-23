A 42-year-old inmate at the Nodaway County Jail was pronounced dead at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville March 19 after suffering an apparent medical emergency. Upon further investigation into his death, there is no foul play suspected.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said the inmate, whose name has still not been released, was arrested for allegedly violating a protection order issued against him and another individual.
The inmate’s name has not been released by the department, because the county prosecutor did not have a chance to file official charges against him prior to his death. The incident occured within 24 hours of the inmate’s confinement.
“We are still not comfortable releasing the name at this time since there were no charges filed,” Strong said. “They said the official autopsy could take three months to get.”
Upon his arrest, the inmate was evaluated by medical personnel due to his blood alcohol content to determine if he was fit for confinement, a procedure police often do for suspect safety. The medical personnel determined the inmate to be fit, and he was booked into the jail in a cell in which no other inmates were occupying.
Body cameras worn by the arresting Maryville police officers showed a lawful arrest with no violence and the suspect cooperating.
Shortly after 2 p.m. March 19, the inmate was seen in a jail camera shaking and collapsing, suffering from what deputies suspected to be a seizure.
“The deputies did a good job of getting to him and starting compressions,” Strong said. “One tended to the inmate while the other called EMS.”
Though the official autopsy could take three months, the preliminary autopsy report shows the cause of death to be primarily medical.
At the request of Strong and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation is being completed by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Nodaway County Coroner. The investigation is ongoing.
Strong told the Missourian he will wait to discuss further details, including the inmate’s name, until the investigation is completed.
