The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase in new cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis nationwide in 2017, the fourth year following this trend.
The CDC said 2.29 million new cases of these three sexually transmitted diseases were diagnosed last year, a nearly 10 percent increase from 2016.
Nearly half of all STDs diagnosed each year are among young people aged 15-24, and 26 percent of new HIV infections are among people ages 13-24, according to the CDC.
Northwest offers many educational opportunities for students to learn about STDs including Sex in the Station, the Wellness Fair and individual appointments with the Wellness Center, but not all students take advantage of these opportunities.
Source Medical Clinic Executive Director Gwen Knowles said there are many reasons why students--even those with some sex education--can still make poor choices when it comes to their sexual health. One of the biggest inhibitors of good choice-making is obvious: alcohol.
“Under the influence, your inhibitions can be lowered, and across the board, your decision-making might not be at its peak,” Knowles said.
Another factor is ignorance; not all young adults know enough about STD transmission. Knowles said one of the biggest myths is that you can only contract an STD from intercourse, which is not true.
According to the CDC, mouth herpes--even if the person does not have visible sores--can be transmitted via unprotected oral sex.
Another myth is that condoms (when correctly used) can prevent all STDs from spreading, which is also incorrect. Some STDs, including human papillomavirus, herpes and syphilis, are spread from skin-to-skin contact and can be contracted through intercourse with a condom, according to the Food and Drug Administration .
With the increasing availability of long-acting birth control options for women, Knowles said some will stop using condoms with new partners and contract an STD since hormonal birth control does nothing to prevent STDs.
The only guaranteed way to not contract an STD is abstinence, but there are lots of ways to lower the risks when sexually active. Assistant Director of Wellness Services Judy Frueh said knowing how diseases are spread and using the right barrier is key.
“The biggest thing is you want to protect yourself by using a barrier, depending on what kind of sex you’re having: using condoms, using dental dams, cleaning sex toys, being selective of your sexual partners and not mixing substance abuse--whether that be alcohol, marijuana, or any other drugs,” Frueh said.
Students can get free condoms from a number of places. The Wellness Center has bowls in the waiting room and waiting room bathroom, which students do not need an appointment to access. Many items, not just condoms, are also given away at Sex in the Station.
Another key to prevention is knowing your status. Knowles said a mistake students make is not getting tested for STDs often enough. The CDC recommends anyone who has more than one sexual partner in a year should get tested at least annually, if not as regularly as possible.
The Source Medical Clinic provides free STD screenings. The Wellness Center can test for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis and herpes (if there are sores). STD screenings at the Wellness Center are not always free but may be free or discounted, depending on the circumstances.
“We have a grant, so we get the gonorrhea and chlamydia tests free for certain populations,” Frueh said. “Men having sex with men or women under the age of 25 only pay a shipping fee of $10.”
The state of Missouri offers free medicine for gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis, which students can get at the Source Medical Clinic or the Wellness Center.
While talking about your status can be uncomfortable, Frueh said the stigma decreases with time and experience.
“The more you talk about it, the less stigma it has,” Frueh said.
