A Northwest employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a University email April 5 stating two additional employees have been exposed to the virus and have enacted self-quarantines.
The employees self-disclosed their exposure to University officials April 5, the same day the Nodaway County Health Department announced its second case of the novel coronavirus in the county. The individual who tested positive is a man between the ages of 30-39.
Austin Meyer, head women’s basketball coach at Northwest, confirmed he was the second positive case in Nodaway County, tweeting about testing positive for the coronavirus April 5.
“I started thinking I probably have this COVID thing,” Meyer said in the tweet. “Which turns out I did as I received a positive test result.”
Meyer said he began working from home early, and was surprised he became infected, since he made sure to follow guidelines from the University and the NCHD.
“As for me, I’m on day 7 and am feeling pretty good, just hoping our family continues to stay healthy,” Meyer said in the tweet.
The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China December 2019 and quickly made its way across the world, has been closely monitored by local health entities. In conjunction with the NCHD, a third emergency order was enacted by the city of Maryville April 4.
The emergency order, which came following Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s April 3 emergency order, extended the city’s shelter-in-place mandates through April 24, and limited the number of individuals in essential businesses to 25% or 10% of the authorized fire building code occupancies.
University Police Chief Clarence Green said Northwest has been in contact with the NCHD, receiving updated information regarding the coronavirus and that officials have been making plans accordingly.
“We still advise following the governor’s order, following advice from the CDC, and paying attention to guidelines provided by local leaders,” Green said.
According to the NCHD, if you are not contacted by a county or state health official, you are not considered a close contact for the two individuals who tested positive, and not at an increased risk for the virus.
The University email said Northwest urges employees to take caution and follow the guidelines laid out by health authority recommended practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.