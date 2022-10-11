University Wellness Services offered free influenza vaccines to students, staff and faculty on a walk-in basis 2-4 p.m. Oct. 5-6 in the Tower View Room J.W. Jones Student Union. Additional shots were given out at the Wellness Fair Oct. 13 in the Student Recreation Center.
Judy Frueh, assistant director of Wellness Services - Clinic Services, said the turnout for a free flu shot has been good so far. Frueh said that last year there were lower numbers of students and staff that Wellness Services immunized, now there are more shots given out post-COVID-19.
“We saw last year that people weren’t getting as much with the flu vaccine, but this year it seems to be back more to pre-COVID,” Frueh said. “People are realizing that the flu is a thing again, too, so that’s good.”
Nationwide flu cases have started to rise in what is expected to be a severe flu season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest data shows that in the last week of September, there were 969 reported cases of influenza A and 52 cases of influenza B in the country. That same week the positivity rate rose from 0.49% to 2.5%.
Frueh said a few years ago Wellness Services made its annual flu shots part of the health fee, making the shots free to students, not just faculty and staff. She said the initiative to keep campus healthier by making the flu shots free lead to an increase of students getting their shots.
“We did see a dip last year just because of COVID. As far as people not getting the vaccine, we still saw a flu, just not as much,” Frueh said. “So since COVID has calmed down, my concern is the flu is going to be on the rise a little bit, too. So we need to protect people from the influenza.”
A recent poll done by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, found only 49% of U.S. adults plan to receive an influenza vaccine during the 2022-2023 flu season. While 69% of adults surveyed agreed that a flu shot is the best way to prevent getting the disease, about half of the U.S. adult population are projected not to be immunized this year. The top reasons being doubts on the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety, worrying that the shot will either not protect them against the flu or fearful of potential side effects.
“It may not be a big deal to college-age students, but it is a big deal to your loved ones that are immunosuppressed, like grandparents, maybe parents, even little bitty babies. Kids under six months can’t get [the vaccine], so it’s just a way to protect others as well,” Frueh said. “Sometimes it can be pretty critical that you don’t miss that paper, miss that classroom or miss that test. And when you feel like crap, even if it’s a few days, you’re probably going to miss that class, so it’s just another way we can help students be more successful.”
