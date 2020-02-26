Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Feb. 17
A summons was issued to Colton J. Emswiler, 22, for peace disturbance at North Complex.
Feb. 18
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Perrin Hall.
Feb. 20
A summons was issued to Marquel D. Pettite-Pilgram, 19, of Kansas City; Zion Thorton, 19; Jason Vaughn, 20; and Raishawn Williams, 19, for possession of marijuana at South Complex.
Feb. 21
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at South Complex.
Feb. 22
There was a closed investigation for five liquor law violations at Perrin Hall.
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Roberta Hall.
There is an open investigation for a sexual assault at Millikan Hall.
Maryville Department of Public Safety
Feb. 15
There is an ongoing investigation for assault on the 300 block of East Summit Drive.
Feb. 16
There is an ongoing investigation for a lost or stolen license plate on the 1000 block of West 19th Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for assault on the 1100 block of College Avenue.
Feb. 18
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 1200 block of West 19th Street.
Feb. 19
A summons was issued to Jeremiah L. Holmes, 22, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Brian C. Colvin, 46, for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility on the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
Feb. 20
A summons was issued to Rohit Bhatta, 21, for no valid driver's license, failure to register a motor vehicle and speeding and 1100 block of West 16th Street.
Feb. 21
There is an ongoing investigation for a burglary on the 1900 block of East First Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for an animal bite on the 700 block of East 14th Street.
Feb. 22
There is an ongoing investigation for assault on the 300 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Kayla J. Chapman, 19, of Treynor, Iowa, for driving while intoxicated, minor in possession, possession of a fake I.D. and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
Feb. 23
A summons was issued to Corbyn M. Guile, 20, of Trenton, Missouri, for minor in possession and possession of a fake I.D. on the 500 block of North Buchanan Street.
