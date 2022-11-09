At Fantastic Fido's canines are welcome with smiles and unconditional love, they are a group of dog lovers looking to build a better dog community in Maryville. Those same smiles welcomed the community at their one year open house.
Fantastic Fido’s is a grooming, training and boarding place for dogs. It has locations in Maryville and St. Joseph and offers in-home services throughout the Kansas City metro area.
Savannah, Missouri native Alyson Fisher graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. She purchased Fantastic Fido’s as it was in March 2017 and in Oct. 2021 they opened up their new location in Maryville. When she purchased the location, she rebranded a new logo and added different services.
“This is a long time coming opening a facility here. We heard for years and years that there was a need for grooming,” Fisher said.
The Maryville location provides grooming, training services, a small retail offering and a shuttle bus to St. Joseph for boarding. Fisher hopes to find a bigger location to offer daycare services.
When expanding to Maryville, its biggest struggle was supplies being on backorder because of the pandemic. Since opening, she said it has had a hard time getting its name out there in the community but has also learned from the growth of its customers.
“People are loyal as long as we treat their dogs well. We have an excellent team of people working for Fantastic Fido’s in both locations that take really good care of the dogs. and I think our customers can tell that,” Fisher said.
Savanna Field is the head trainer and manager of the Maryville location, but has worked for Fantastic Fido’s for three years. She is a junior at Northwest majoring in animal science with a minor in nutrition. Although the St. Joseph location sees more business and the building is bigger than Maryville, Field sees that as no problem.
“In St. Joe, we have a designated training room. Here we have had to modify that a bit, our front lobby is the biggest space we have so this is where I train dogs,” Field said. “But that means they're also more exposed to noises and different distractions than the dogs in St. Joe are.”
Field hopes to see the town being more dog friendly and more people showing up to its Saturday socials. These are from 9-10 a.m. on the last Saturday of each month.
Field teaches many classes where she trains dogs, such as a six-week program on Tuesdays and Thursdays called doggy day school. Then these dogs can go to a maintenance program where they come in two or four times a month to keep seeing those improvements they worked on in doggy day school. She also offers another six-week class called obedience training where owners handle their own dogs but Fields leads the class.
Keli Morris is the operations manager and has been with Fantastic Fido’s since the ribbon cutting. As operations manager, she oversees the day-to-day operations and assists Fisher with the management in both locations.
“I’ve seen it from the full-year perspective. Every month it seems like we are adding more and more clients, and that is great,” Morris said. “We are looking at ways to expand and offer the daycare services for Maryville, it’s just finding the right opportunity and space to do that.”
