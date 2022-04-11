At the first City Council meeting since the April municipal election, Councilman Tye Parsons was sworn back in, and just minutes after, approved as the new mayor of Maryville.
“I'm honored that the Council would trust me with being mayor for the next year,” Parsons said. “I've watched Rachael and Ben both serve our city with distinction during their time as mayor, and I hope to continue that tradition.”
The Council also approved Dannen Merrill as the new mayor pro-tem.
Finance Director Denise Town in her report of the City’s budget said Maryville received a payment of $11,276.73 from unclaimed American Rescue Plan Act funds. These funds will be added to the current unallocated funds and will be reallocated at a later date, City Manager Greg McDanel said.
The Council later approved a Subrecipient Agreement with St. Francis Hospital Foundation and a Missouri Nonprofit Corporation to help establish a Mental Health Assistance Program at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville. The City will use $20,000 from the ARPA funds to help the program with transportation, medication and counseling.
Megan Jennings from the St. Francis Hospital Foundation said that mental health has been identified as a large need in the community for a while based on a community health needs assessment.
“We believe that after this pandemic, it's bringing another pandemic, which involves a mental health crisis,” Jennings said. “After last year’s gala, we brought together a community coalition and committee of mental health leaders and we have been creating plans for what we believe are the top four areas, which are access to care, access to care in crisis, education and advocacy.”
Councilwoman Rachel Martin said she and Parsons both attended the St. Francis Gala Feb. 19 and talked about the City making a donation to the mental health efforts.
“When we were discussing during this if we wanted to kick off the fundraising with something substantial from the City of Maryville, I had no doubts we would all support that,” Martin said.
Parsons agreed.
“I can think of no better usage of this money than to help support our mental health needs in our community and our county, so I commend you and I commend the St. Francis Board for your work towards meeting this need,” Parsons said.
Just under a month after approving an initial agreement that allowed a partnership for dispatch services between Maryville Public Safety and Worth County Emergency Services, a proposal for an amendment to the original contract was presented to the Council.
The original proposal said that Worth County would be charged $4,500 a month in exchange for the dispatch services, but an additional $500 a month will be added to the bill.
The additional $500 will be used for database routing and network services that are necessary to provide services to Worth County.
Other City Council Business:
Maryville recently hired Matthew Smith as the new public works director and DeAnn Davison as the city’s first tourism director.
The Council approved an increase for domestic violence court case surcharges to go from $2 to $4 per case.
South Main construction continues to be ahead of schedule and the construction company hopes to finish the storm sewer drains and start working on curbs within the next three weeks.
Façade Improvement Grants have had six applications so far and the City hopes to announce the awards at the end of this week.
