The owner of Blue Willow and White Elm, Stephanie Campbell-Yount, prepares to combine the two brands May 5 into Willow + Elm. Campbell-Yount opened Blue Willow in November 2016 and White Elm in October 2020. Both stores moved to a larger location in 2021 on 107 E. 4th St. and are located right next to each other and will continue to run Willow + Elm from that location.