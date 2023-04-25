Blue Willow and White Elm Mercantile will be closed from April 30 to May 4 and will officially reopen May 5 with a new, improved look. The sister stores will not be combined by owner Stephanie Campbell-Yount.
Campbell-Yount brought Blue Willow to Maryville in November 2016, and she opened her second store White Elm Mercantile in October 2020. Blue Willow is a women's apparel and accessories store. It provides sizes from extra small up to 3X. White Elm Mercantile is a home decor and gift store.
She moved the location of both stores to one building in 2021 — one side being Blue Willow and the other being White Elm Mercantile. Campbell-Yount said she felt she was duplicating efforts and it has been hard running two businesses in one building. She has been managing both stores separately: two separate websites, social media, store systems and apps.
“The most challenging part is to have two different brand voices,” Campbell-Yount said. “It’s gonna feel really great to talk about it all the same.”
Willow + Elm is going to be about creating a beautiful life in people’s homes and closets. Campbell-Yount took elements of each brand's styles into the new store identity. She said there will be more of a classic font and the secondary font will be a mid-century and retro.
Campbell-Yount had thoughts of combining the two when she moved locations in 2021, but she came to her final decision in January 2023. When Campbell-Yount announced the new beginning of the stores, she said the community was super positive, and she felt everyone kind of knew it was coming.
Campbell-Yount said she is still in the works of planning a special opening day. She said it will have specials and tons of new items, and Sylvia Chloupek will be there selling her macarons.
“We are going to dig a little bit more into the ability to have pieces in your wardrobe that can do everything,” Campell-Yount said.
Campbell-Yount said the process of combining the two businesses has been a seamless process, but she knows there will be challenges ahead.
There will be a warehouse sale April 27-29 at the Blue Willow and White Elm Mercantile located on East Fourth Street during normal store hours. Both stores are having a 25% off end-of-era sale online.
It will be getting rid of some brands that don’t fit into the new store brand and style. It plans to keep styles in denim and items that sell well, and get rid of the things that aren’t popular. Customers of both businesses will see great gift options, home decor, self-care, greeting cards and much more from what White Elm Mercantile provided.
Campbell-Yount said it will be hard to let go of Blue Willow, and it's how she started in the community and got close to many women. She said she is very excited about the future of the new brand and wants everyone to learn to live life beautifully through Willow + Elm.
“Community is everything, whether it is my online, local or student community,” Campbell-Yount said. “The community has given me far more than I could ever give it. It’s been an incredible experience and just changed my life in all the best ways.”
