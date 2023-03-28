Instructor Dana Ternus and Assistant Professor Robert Voss held an event for the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences’ Occupy Valk series.
In this event, Ternus and Voss discussed “Star Wars,” where they made connections between the franchise’s moments and characters and real-life counterparts. The research Ternus and Voss put into this presentation included rewatching the series with an analytical eye, info-dumping on Ternus’s whiteboard and having hallway conversations due to their close offices. With this research, they turned their passion into presentation.
Ternus and Voss said they both have had an interesting relationship with the “Star Wars” franchise in their lives. “Star Wars” was both of their first movies they saw in theaters, Ternus being eight months old, and Voss being three years old. The love for this franchise continued throughout their lives.
The idea for this presentation came about when the franchise took a turn in how they presented a group of characters known as the “Tusken Raiders” in a more human light. This brought forth one of the main aspects of the presentation: complexity.
The idea of complexity was centric to the presentation, discussing how much the fictional characters and world of “Star Wars” are not too far off from their nonfictional counterparts in America. Using their history knowledge, Ternus and Voss were able to bring forth how the main “good guys,” known as the rebels, are counterparts to the country.
“We have these first three ‘Star Wars’ films (where) you got a clear good guy, clear bad guys,” Voss said. “The rebels are good. There is really no moral complexity to it.”
Ternus said this lack of moral complexity mirrors how the Americans thought about themselves during the 1980s, in which the U.S. saw itself as the obvious good guy against the Communists, who were the obvious bad guys.
In the last three films, the story of the rebels being the obvious good guys has changed, and this once again goes back to how Americans view themselves.
“Again, in the ‘70s and ‘80s, good guys, bad guys,” Ternus said. “Americans are the good guys, period, end of story. Followed by 2020, things are much more complex. We have issues with government and justice and those types of things.”
Tusken Raiders, a group of characters in the “Star Wars” universe, were also a topic of discussion, as they were given a new light in a later entry of the “Star Wars” franchise, “The Book of Boba Fett.”
In the television series, Tusken Raiders are instead just simply Tuskens and are seen as more human and not as dangerous as before. Connected to indigenous tribes of our world, Voss and Ternus continue to show the reflection and a bridge between “Star Wars” and American history.
Ternus said this reveals the complexity of the Tusken society and the rebels. She said the complexity surrounding this society makes people realize how we should not label, but think about the outcomes, motivations and reasoning behind things instead. Remaining skeptical and keeping complexity in mind is important to both Voss and Ternus for students to do, not just with media, but with life.
“Life, people, events are not black and white,” Ternus said. “Don’t always just accept the first version of the story you hear. Delve into it, learn things, read stuff, so that you have a decent amount of information to draw your own conclusions. Don’t just buy what everybody’s telling you.”
