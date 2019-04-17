A sexual assault was reported April 15. The University Police Department gathers that the sexual assault happened Jan. 12 inside Tower Suites after a party.
The victim, who is a Northwest student, knew the offender. University Police Chief Clarence Green said they are investigating.
“We are providing some resources to the survivor to make sure that they are able to recover from this incident,” Green said.
The victim does not know if they want to go forward with criminal charges. Green said the case has been given to the University's Title IX office for further investigation.
Green said the suspect has not been taken into custody at this stage in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.