Northwest hosted its third annual mental wellness event, I Will Listen, aimed at reducing stigmas surrounding mental illness and promoting discussions about mental health disorders.
The event featured speakers from the Behavioral Science Association, University Wellness Center, mental health professionals and a Nodway-Holt student.
Attendees had the opportunity to participate in yoga, Zumba and meditation sessions and visit various resource rooms, in addition to the art exhibit where community members displayed art representing their interpretations of mental health.
The event started with an introduction by Hope 4 All coordinator Monica Ziegel.
“The purpose of I Will Listen is to end the stigma surrounding mental health,” Ziegel said. “If anything good has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe it’s the fact that we are more focused on mental health.”
Behavioral Science Association President Olivia Babinski was the first speaker. Babinski opened up about her struggles with her mental health and gave the attendees a piece of advice.
“There are so many opportunities for us to impact one person's life,” Babinski said.
The second speaker was Nicole Harnisch, a certified mental health performance counselor Harnisch focuses on mental health for athletes. As an athlete herself, she understands the pressure that athletes face on a daily basis and the effects that can have on their mental health.
“I think that athletes have a special way about them. They get to experience some really incredible highs, but some pretty difficult lows,” Harnisch said. “There is an extra layer of stigma for athletes.”
She said there is an expectation for athletes to be mentally tough, but there’s often not someone who shows them how.
The third speaker was Isaiah McBride, a functional family therapist. His job is to isolate the problem and help the family overcome it.
“We shouldn’t look at the negatives. We have to look at the way we communicate with each other,” McBride said.
Ziegel teared up while introducing the fourth speaker, Nodaway-Holt student Payton Walker. This speaker hit close to home with Ziegel, as Walker is her daughter. Walker was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder and schizophrenia in late 2021.
“I wanted to be able to give perspective of schizophrenia from a parent’s point of view, and then from her point of view,” Ziegel said.
Walker struggled with her mental health for years. She was misdiagnosed, and the medicines her primary care doctor prescribed were not helping. She experienced auditory and visual hallucinations, she said, and was convinced she was haunted. She tried to take her own life and only then was she referred to a counselor and psychiatrist.
“I hate that a suicide attempt is what it took to get me a referral, not years of no mental health improvement,” Walker said.
However, a proper diagnosis was not the end of Walker's issues. She still struggles with the stigmas surrounding schizophrenia due to the media's representation of her disorder.
“Mental health disorders are normal, and we should not be ashamed. So here’s to ending the stigma,” Walker said.
