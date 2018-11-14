Maryville Public Saftey:
Oct. 31
A summons was issued to Torey Weingrad, 26, for not having a valid driver’s license and equipment violation at the 200 block of Park Avenue.
Nov. 3
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage at the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Nov. 13
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny from a motor vehicle at the 400 block of West Second Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for a stolen vehicle at the 400 block of West Fifth Street.
University Police Department:
Nov. 5
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at North Complex.
Nov. 8
There is an open investigation for fraudulent use of a credit device at Hy-Vee.
There is an open investigation for stealing at Lot 42.
There is an open investigation for fraudulent use of a credit device at Lot 43.
Nov. 9
There was a closed investigation for stealing at Lot 42.
Nov. 10
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Perrin Hall.
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Hudson Hall.
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Perrin Hall.
There was a closed investigation for property damage at Lot 18.
Nov. 13
There is an open investigation for stealing at Lot 42.
