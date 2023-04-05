After six years of being at Northwest, Assistant Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Justin Mallett is set to part ways with Northwest May 31 for a new position as Vice President of Inclusion, Diversity and Engagement at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Justin Mallett said while this was a tough decision to make, the new position allows him to create an inclusion office from the ground up and serve on the president’s cabinet, and that was too big of an opportunity to turn down.
“It's the hardest decision I ever had to make,” Justin Mallett said. “… I had to factor a lot of things in it. I had to factor my family in it. Because I have a son who was going to be a senior in high school. I had to factor the students here in Northwest and that was a huge component of it. And the community as well because we made a lot of strides in area diversity inclusion.”
Justin Mallett said the students are what he is going to miss most about Northwest. The day after he accepted the job at Northern Arizona, he said he had a gathering to break the news to students.
“I told them, and that was the most emotional thing I've ever done in my life,” Justin Mallett said. “It was tough. That was very hard, but (I could) also see that they also supported that decision. And no one was angry, no one was mad, and they showed a level of gratitude that really helped ease it. But I'd say there've been some hard things I've faced in my life. That was the toughest.”
Not only will he miss the students, he said the staff and faculty at the University have shown him support and helped him grow within his positions at Northwest.
“I pride myself on everyday getting up, putting a smile on my face and making sure that I can have interactions with everybody on a daily basis,” Justin Mallett said. “… Without their belief in me and the support that they've also given through their departments, I don't think I'd be in the running for this position.”
The faculty and staff are going to miss him too. Senior Coordinator of Diversity Jessie Peter said she has spent every day with him since she joined the University in May 2021, and that it will be different not seeing him around the office every day.
“I was super excited for him because it's a wonderful opportunity for him, and it's the next stage in his life,” Peter said. “Then it dawned on me that he's not going to be here anymore. I will terribly miss him, all the guidance that he's given me and all the training. He's taught me how to work in this space and his knowledge base is so vast on any topic that you can think of.”
This decision was not only one Justin Mallett had to consider for himself, but his family, too. His wife, Dana Mallett, is a counselor at Wellness Services and his children have grown up in Maryville.
Dana Mallett said she will be staying in Maryville next year while their son finishes out his senior year of high school. In that, she will be continuing at the University until then.
“We have always been supportive of each other and our aspirations, and honestly I just feel really proud of all that he does and how hard he works,” Dana Mallett said in an email to The Missourian. “... He has been working in higher education for a long time and his passion for diversity, equity and inclusion runs deep.”
Northwest is currently searching for a new Assistant Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. Despite leaving Northwest, Justin Mallett said he thinks Northwest will continue to thrive in its efforts toward a more diverse and inclusive environment.
“I had to ask myself ‘do I think we're in a good enough place here at Northwest that the mission can keep going even if I'm not here?’” Justin Mallett said. “I definitely do. I think with everything that we have in place from an Inclusive Excellence Action Plan, just to the overall commitment, just even seeing during the President's search. … Seeing that shows me that you know, we're in a good place now.”
