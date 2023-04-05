Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
April 2
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Tower Suites West.
March 27
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Tower Suites East.
There is an open investigation for a hate crime in the J.W. Jones Student Union.
Maryville Police Department
April 4
There was an accident between Jennifer L. Gray, 43, and Keim TS Inc. on the 2000 block of East First Street.
A summons was issued to Elijah J. Sharp, 23, for a dog at large on the 700 block of East Fourth Street.
March 27
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for a stolen motor vehicle on the 300 block of East Second Street.
March 26
A backpack was recovered on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
March 25
A vehicle key was recovered on the 1400 block of South Main Street.
March 24
There is an ongoing investigation for identity theft on the 600 block of West Torrance Street.
March 23
A summons was issued to Faith A. Fuller, 30, for a city code violation on the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
A summons was issued to Haylee M. Johnson, 19, for a minor in possession and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway on the 600 block of North Prairie Street.
March 21
There was an accident between Nathaniel C. Van Boening, 27, and Randy A. Hanson, 46 on the 200 block of West South Avenue.
March 20
There was an accident between Ada I. Edwards, 90, and Sidney C. Bogart, 23, on the 600 block of West Halsey Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.