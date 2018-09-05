Colleges across the nation in 2017 saw an increase in mental health issues as well as an increase in college students receiving mental health services.
Assistant Director of Wellness Services Kristen Peltz said Northwest is not immune to this upward trend and has seen an increase as well. Peltz also said she doesn't anticipate to see a downward trend for a while. This issue was first brought to light during an academic affairs meeting Aug. 22.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in four college students has a diagnosable mental illness. However, the Peltz encouraged anyone dealing with mental health issues to seek counseling.
“First and foremost, talk with someone. Let those people in your life who care about you be a support, just like you want to be there for them if they are having challenges,” Petlz said. “Make an appointment to see a counselor. It’s so important to realize that you are not alone.”
Mental health issues do not only affect students but can affect faculty and staff as well. Peltz said Northwest has programs in place for not only students but also faculty and staff.
“There is an Employee Assistance Program that all faculty and staff have access to through Human Resources,” Peltz said. “Employees call the provided phone number, and they can be set up with an area counselor.”
Peltz said there are numerous programs in place to help students, including several new ones.
“Wellness Services has been working on a new program called Stepped Care,” Peltz said. “The idea is to connect with students in a way that best matches their needs. Not all students need or want to meet 1:1 with a counselor. For some, just getting a list of resources such as websites, videos and apps is what they want. Our website has been updated to reflect a wealth of information that anyone can access.”
Peltz said Wellness Services has also started peer coaching through Stepped Care.
“Once a student has come into Wellness Services-Counseling, that student may be referred to a trained, Northwest peer coach who can help with things such as adjustment or transition or getting connected on campus,” Peltz said.
Peltz encouraged anyone to report their concerns, even if they are unsure, as it could help someone who is struggling with mental health issues.
“If a student is exhibiting concerning behavior, anyone can go to the Student Affairs website and submit a report through the Behavioral Intervention Team (BIT), and someone will reach out and check on the student,” Peltz said. “Of course if there is immediate concern about someone’s safety, call UPD at 660-562-1254 and an officer will make contact. We are so fortunate to have Crisis Intervention Trained officers who will respond quickly and ensure the well being of our Northwest campus.”
With all of these programs in place, Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Kori Hoffman believes the numbers will continue to increase as people continue to report cornering behavior and seek treatment.
“We just have more people to recognize it, and they are reporting it,” Hoffman said. “So, I don't anticipate, to be honest with you, that these numbers are going to go down. They're probably going to increase as more and more people know what to look for, know how to engage in conversations, talk to students, talk to colleagues.”
With this knowledge of increasing mental health concerns, Hoffman said Wellness Services is working to continue to adapt and provide different services to help students.
“We're hopeful that in a couple of years, we'll have some programs and processes in place that will hopefully identify students and get them connected before they get to that crisis level…,” Hoffman said. “That's the end goal because we know that the mental health concerns are not going to go away, they're going to increase from what we're seeing in the trend line in our society.”
Peltz hopes with all the programs in place students will be more willing to seek help and take control of their mental health.
“These various layers of services will help to cultivate student autonomy and empower them to seek support in ways that have not been available in the past,” Peltz said. “We want students to know that it’s okay to be proactive with their well-being and to reach out before a crisis occurs.”
