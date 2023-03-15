Northwest Director of Nursing Brooke McAtee was recently elected to the nursing education accreditation board in January. McAtee has a lot of qualifications that allowed her to be elected.
McAtee was one of 15 people to be elected. Executive Director of the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation Teresa Shellenbarger explained why McAtee was elected. Shellenbarger said the requirements to be on the board included having experience as a nurse educator, a practicing nurse, and a public member all of which McAtee fulfilled.
McAtee started at the University Hospital in Columbia as a labor and delivery nurse. She then went on to do nurse management in Trenton, Missouri. After this, she went to North Central Missouri College and taught in the Licensed Practical Nursing program where she worked her way up to eventually becoming the dean over Nursing and Health Sciences.
Currently, McAtee is the Director of Nursing at Northwest. Leading up to being elected to the nursing education accreditation board, McAtee said what got her to this position was commitment and grit.
“You have to show dedication and grit that it takes to get there,” McAtee said. “So, for my nursing students, that’s very easy to like, tell them that ‘listen, you gotta work, and you got to work hard to ensure that you meet whatever goal you have set for yourself.’ It’s not going to come easily, and no goal comes easily necessarily. It’s something that you have to work towards, and that you have to have that dedication, grit to continue to go.”
After a national election process, Shellenbarger said McAtee was elected. She also said because of her experience it prepares her to serve in this leadership role.
“Her prior work as an NLN CNEA program evaluator and team leader, her service on the NLN CNEA initial program application subcommittee, and her success as a director of an NLN CNEA accredited nursing program prepare her to serve in this important role. Ensuring quality in nursing education and the accreditation process.”
Not only were these requirements met, but others enjoy working with McAtee. Her coworker at Northwest, Assistant Professor in the pre-nursing program Machelle Skinner, has been working with her for 14 years.
“So, she’s always looking ahead at where we’re going and what direction that we need to get there,” Skinner said. “She’s always supportive. She advocates for our department and us individually, so you always feel supported with her leadership, and she is always available.”
McAtee also said what has helped her the most in her career is the people she works with. She also said she has been fortunate to work with the people that she has.
“I’ve had teams along my career in various areas, but I would say every time that I’ve been very fortunate to work with people who all have the same end goal, who all want to ensure their success, student success and patient success. Every day is about trying to make sure that whatever our goal is, it’s achievable as a team,” McAtee said. “And so I’ve been very fortunate to ensure that I surround myself with really good team members, really good leaders, who all have the same goal grit, dedication, that continues us kind of on moving forward.”
