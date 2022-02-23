Just a little over a month after Nodaway County was setting daily case records for COVID-19, the number of individuals with COVID-19 in the county has plummeted.
As of Feb. 21, a reported 22 county residents were positive for COVID-19 — the lowest point since June 28 — to go along with zero hospitalizations at Mosaic - Maryville, President Nate Blackford said.
“I feel really good right now,” Blackford said of the state of the pandemic locally.
The trend has been the same at Northwest, with the active case count for the University dropping to a mere 2.
With a significant decline in COVID-19’s foothold locally, Northwest will continue to reevaluate mitigation measures and operations. The University is expected to make an announcement regarding COVID-19 around spring break on whether or not it decides to implement significant changes for the rest of the semester, Lt. Amanda Cullin said. The primary focus of the announcement will likely be about the current mask mandate on campus.
As has been commonplace throughout the pandemic, Blackford and Cullin, a member of the Crisis Response Team 2 at Northwest, were somewhat cautious about their optimism. Both have seen lulls in cases quickly turn to spikes in the last 23 months.
A new strain of omicron has been discovered in the U.S. The BA.2 subvariant is around 30% more contagious than omicron and resistant to antibodies built up by prior infection of the main variant.
“We’re watching it, knowing that, as always, we can change on a dime,” Cullin said.
The new strain accounts for around 4% of current COVID-19 cases. Experts disagree on if it will cause another surge in infections or hospitalizations in the country. The subvariant has quickly become the dominant one in Europe.
“Yeah (I) got an eye on it for sure, but at this point (I’m) not alarmed,” Blackford said.
Vaccines and booster shots have proven effective against the new subvariant. Nodaway County has remained somewhat stagnant in vaccination rates. In mid-October, around 43% of county residents were fully vaccinated; now 48.5% are fully vaccinated.
