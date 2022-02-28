Despite Maryville City Council missing two — Mayor Ben Lepiec and Councilman John McBride — of its five members , the Council approved an appointment to the Mozingo Advisory Board, a contract for new irrigation systems to Mozingo Lake Recreation Park and City Manager Greg McDanel announced a bridge replacement at its Feb. 28 meeting.
In McDanel’s report, he announced Mozingo Creek Bridge replacement will begin in the middle of March and will have a 45-day closure. This replacement is part of Gov. Parson’s Focus on Bridges program, which began in 2020 and was made to repair or replace 250 bridges across Missouri.
The replacement of Mozingo Creek Bridge is going to include a 45-day closure starting March 14. Driver’s will be directed around the construction through detours on Route F, Route N and Route W.
“If there are updates to the project, the City of Maryville will post those on our social media channels and our website to help provide information we are receiving from MoDot on the project,” McDanel said.
The Council approved an appointment of Don Adwell to the Mozingo Advisory Board after Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Director Justin Miller said the appointment for the Northeast Nodaway School District had expired and currently sat vacant.
The Board is made up of nine members that oversee long and short-term projects and plans for the development and maintenance of Mozingo Lake Park and Golf Course.
The Council approved Adwell for a three-year term expiring in September 2024.
Later in the meeting, the Council approved a contract to purchase equipment for an Irrigation Control System at Mozingo Lake Recreation after the system was damaged from a lightning strike in November.
The strike damaged the irrigation system on holes 17 and 18 on the Mozingo Lake Golf Course along with the irrigation system. The satellite controller which is the communication device for hole 18’s fairway was also damaged.
“I was standing in the conference center when this happened and it was a very loud boom,” Miller said.
The damage created a domino effect. In order to find any other issues in the irrigation system at other holes, they would first need to repair the system on hole 17 and 18.
The contract for these repairs came from Professional Turf Products, who gave a quote for the equipment replacements to be $14,589.89 to replace the satellite controller, transformers, decoder boards, valves, sprinkler heads and other supplies that were damaged in the storm.
Later in the meeting, McDanel said the construction on Phase I of the South Main Improvement Project still remained 30 to 60 days ahead of schedule. The construction crews are now working on transferring over to a new waterline.
“That waterline will replace a 50-year-old, 10-inch main that has been the source of numerous leaks over the years,” McDanel said.
McDanel also said that applications for the Downtown Façade Improvement Grant Project have opened and that the city has seen a lot of interest from business owners.
The project received an allocation of $200,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act in which business owners can request funds to make exterior improvements like storefronts and window replacements.
Commercial business owners can have a 50% match of up to $25,000, while nonprofit business can have a 50% match of up to $50,000 on any project approved.
Other City Council Business:
The Council approved a contract with MW Cole Construction, LLC, for maintenance on the Edwards Water Tower. The maintenance will start May 16 and will allow 90 days until Aug. 14 for the project to be completed to coordinate with Northwest’s summer break due to there being less demand on the system.
The Maryville Public Art Committee selected eight new sculptures to be put up around downtown Maryville. Mark Hendrix said the committee usually gets around four sculptures approved. These sculptures are set to be put around town in the beginning of May.
