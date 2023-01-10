Animal shelters in the area are facing overcrowding after the holiday season. New Nodaway Humane Society Manager Wendy Combs said in a couple of months there will probably be several animals returned to the shelter.
The humane society was facing overcrowding before the holiday season, and it has only improved a little. The shelter has had a few new litters of puppies come in during the holiday season on top of the animals that were already there.
Many families give and receive pets for the holidays, and this can lead to the pets being taken back to the animal shelter after an unsuccessful adoption. These animals being brought back leads to overcrowding in the shelters.
People do not always have the time and resources for the required care of the new pets, which results in the pet being dropped off at an animal shelter. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, more than six million animals are taken in by shelters a year.
Other animal shelters are also being affected by this. The Friends of the Animal Shelter in St. Joseph is also being affected by overcrowding. Holly Bowie, animal control manager, said they would not say the shelter is overcrowded at the moment, but it is very full.
“Around the holidays we were full. We had no cages open. We had to call for emergency foster,” Bowie said. “We saw a huge influx of intake over the holidays.”
Emergency fostering is one of the ways shelters are trying to keep overcrowding down and decrease the numbers of euthanization. The humane society also limits intakes, especially those from different counties.
“If we took every animal that people needed or wanted to surrender to us, we would be over full all the time,” Combs said.
Bowie said because of the stress of the holidays and the current economy, people who have been considering rehoming their pets decide to go through with it. She said the holiday season is not a recommended time to adopt pets because of the difficult situations the pet owners may have not considered when the season is over.
Shelters that are not no-kill shelters have to euthanize animals when extreme overcrowding occurs. Over 900,000 animals are euthanized each year in America, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. This is because there are not enough resources to support an overcrowded shelter. Money and supplies have become limited.
“Anytime we get animals with behavior issues, obviously they are the most affected because they are the most at risk of not finding a new home or being euthanized,” Bowie said.
Shelters recommend if a person finds an animal, to try to find the owner before coming to the shelter to help with overcrowding. Adopting is a long process. Animals require several weeks to acclimate to a new environment. New owners need to have time and resources to provide for a new animal.
“Impulse adopting is not very helpful because a lot of times animals end up in worse situations, or they end up back at the shelter,” Bowie said.
The Saint Joseph animal shelter has implemented a return-to-field program for stray cats. Bowie said healthy stray cats should be kept in their environment, and a potential owner should be found before bringing them to the shelter.
Bowie said sometimes people are too intimidated to come into a shelter to look for a lost pet, and animals then get left at the shelter when they have a permanent home.
The shelters can’t turn people away so it is hard for overcrowding to be prevented. Bowie said the shelter tries to delay the relinquishes to help with overcrowding. This is one of the things done to try to not have to euthanize animals.
The shelters encourage people considering adopting an animal to contemplate everything that goes into owning a pet. The expenses, training and time that goes into pet care is something potential owners need to be aware of. Combs recommends a lot of research before coming to adopt a pet, and it can’t be an impulse decision.
