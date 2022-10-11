Maryville City Council approved participation in Missouri’s Fire Fighters Critical Illness Trust and Pool, approving a work program partnered with Maryville Treatment Center, as well as bridging a new software for the cemetery at it’s meeting Oct. 10
Missouri’s Fire Fighters Critical Illness Trust and Pool was created in March and the pool provides cash benefit coverage to any full-time or volunteer firefighter with five years of service and 17 specific cancer diagnoses such as breast, testicle, and thyroid. This pool will have a net cost of $800 a year depending on the number of qualifying firefighters.
This pool was signed into law by Gov. Parson in 2021 to aid in worker’s compensation that may not typically be covered. This program has a fast-paced claims department that starts payments 10 days after a cancer diagnosis. This program is a member-owned organization created by firefighters for firefighters.
The fire chief sat in the audience and awaited his turn to speak on behalf of this pool.
“We firefighters have a lot of pools and resources that we hope we never have to use, but this one that we’re very glad you guys (Council) got behind and very much appreciate your support,” Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh said.
In order to participate, the fire department will have to implement nine early detection and safety protocols to protect its firefighters from these various forms of cancer.
Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association — the city’s insurance co-op- will reimburse 65% of premiums at maximum coverage. This will become effective Nov. 1 and renewed on Jan. 1, 2023. This will be an annual contract with a renewable status each calendar year. City Council has budgeted $2,326 for coverage with $1,511.90 reimbursed from MIRMA.
The Council also agreed to approve an executive amendment to the Supervised Work Release Program coordinated with Maryville Treatment Center, a division of an adult institution. This amendment will continue the program through Dec. 1, 2023.
This program allows up to six offenders to work outside the facility five days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will work with local businesses in the role of ground maintenance, mowing, and trash collection. Each offender will be compensated $7.50 per day worked. This program has been utilized for several years.
“I had the chance to work alongside some of these offenders in the workforce, and this program really is helpful to our police and fire department,” City Councilman Bryan Williams said.
The City Council has brought new technology to the forefront to help with many issues that are typically seen across the board. Oak Hill Cemetery has maintained records by hand since the 1870s. However, keeping more than 11,000 records in order has become a challenge due to deterioration and old age.
City Council approved a cemetery management software called CemSites, which will maintain the files from the last 150 years, present and future. It will focus on plot mapping, website integration, and inventory management. Since it will be on the cloud, many families can access this from anywhere in the world.
This software will take care of transferring all current records onto the cloud which was included in the subscription. The annual licensing fee is $4,380 with an initial cost of $25,300 that was approved in the yearly budget.
Other City Council Business
The City Council approved a preliminary agreement for a sanitary sewer service connection to be drafted outside of the city limits for Ronald Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.