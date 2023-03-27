City Council received a presentation about the 2022 Fiscal Year Audit during the March 27 meeting. It received feedback about the improvements that could be made for the next fiscal year's audit report.
Sikich, LLP representative Mike Williams spoke to City Council about the 2022 Fiscal Year Audit presentation. Williams was not in a position to attend the meeting and presented from a Zoom call.
Williams presented three reports in total: the annual comprehensive financial report, the single audit report and audit communications. The purpose of this was to inform the council of all the changes from the prior year and give feedback to keep improvements for future budgets going.
Williams said there were many improvements in different areas compared to the prior years audit report. The net financial position experienced several improvements throughout the year. He said the increase in the general fund was important.
“It looks overall that the city was over budget on revenues and under budget on expenses,” Williams said. “That’s generally the right way to be.”
The biggest changes from the prior year to the 2022 Fiscal Year were caused by the South Main Corridor Improvement. It is expected for grants received and larger projects to cause fluctuation.
Mayor Tye Parsons thanked those involved for the work that was put into making the report and was happy with the outcomes. He said the position of Maryville is strong and that council members should be proud of that.
“I’m just pleased as punch at the position our city is in and the work that our staff has done to really put Maryville in a position where we can really stand head over shoulders above our peers and be able to produce some really outstanding services for our citizens,” Parsons said.
The report gave the city some recommendations, being to update the credit card policy and employee manuals. Williams said that the updates are being worked on already and will be updated for next year.
Positive fund balances were seen in all of the categories, such as assets and liabilities. Compared to prior years, there were significant increases in the amount of capital improvements. Overall, there were improvements in all places and both Williams and Parsons said they are happy with the outcome of the 2022 Fiscal Year Audit report.
“The city was able to get that information done accurately and on time,” Williams said. “That’s a positive report, I think.”
Williams said Maryville received a Certificate of Achievement for excellence in financial reporting for last year's audit report.
Other City Council Business:
Council voted yes on a subaward agreement for funds granted to the Public Safety department for the new mobile radios.
Council approved a hay lease agreement with Robert Waldeier for hay harvesting at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
Council approved a hay lease agreement with Fast Farms for hay harvesting at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
Council voted to approve a hay lease agreement with Brian McGary for hay harvesting at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
Council voted to start a contract with United Electric Cooperative for service upgrades at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
