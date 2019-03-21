Northwest is waiving spring break housing fees for students whose house and travel routes are affected by flooding.

The University announced the decision in a news release March 21 in light of flooding in Iowa, Nebraska and the northwest corner of Missouri. The conditions are expected to last for several more days.

“I know, for many of us, our hearts are heavy this week as we’ve traveled through the impacted areas, watched video clips and read about the devastating flooding affecting Nebraska, Iowa, and our corner of the world in Missouri,” Northwest President John Jasinksi said in his weekly All that Jazz email.

Impacted students should email a request to assistant director of operations Scott Shields with their name, 919 number and a summary of their situation.

The University’s admissions office has also reached out to accepted students potentially impacted by the floods.

“A variety of groups are seeking and providing support to current students, and we are monitoring and discussing other ways we can assist and offer support,” Jasinksi said.

Northwest facility services has provided support to Holt County by loading and transporting wood pallets to be used in transporting sand bags.

Student Senate and the Student Activity Council are collecting water and hygiene products for emergency shelters and distribution centers. Items can be taken to the Office of Student Involvement.

Mozingo Lake is offering free RV spots, with proof of residency, for those impacted by flooding.

Flooding has led to the closing of several roads in the area, including Interstate 29 north of the Interstate 229 and U.S. 71 intersection. The highway is closed until Council Bluffs, Iowa until further notice.

Bridges that cross the Missouri river between St. Joseph and the Council Bluffs/Omaha, Nebraska area are closed. The Missouri Department of Transportation suggests motorists detour to Interstate 35.

Traveling U.S. 71 Highway north of Maryville is also an option, but there has been heavy truck traffic reported on the two-lane highway.