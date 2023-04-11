The 101st Student Senate members were announced at the April 11 Senate meeting. The new members will take over their positions at the last Senate meeting April 25.
Elizabeth Motazedi will be coming back as the executive president with 501 votes.
“I’m very excited because now that this is my second year as president, I know all the basic ropes of how to be president,” Motazedi said. “But now it’s really about making some changes for this organization and also for this University. I’m really excited to just dive in and really just hit the ground running.”
Lucas Prater was voted in with 268 votes as the executive vice president. This will be his first year on the Executive Board. He said he is excited for the increased role he is going to have and looks forward to working with the other executive members.
“I just really look forward to working with this great group,” Prater said. “I think we can get a lot of good things.”
Abigail Linhart is going to be the executive treasurer with 323 votes. Her current position is sergeant-in-arms, and she was nominated into this position in the fall semester.
“I can’t wait to start working behind the scenes and get my hands dirty with Senate stuff,” Linhart said.
The executive secretary is going to be Jillian McNamara with 419 votes. She is currently the treasurer so this will be her second year as a part of the executive board. She said being a part of the executive board now has helped her prepare for next year.
“Now (we’re) less freaked out about the actual position and being able to think about what more, big picture things that Senate can do as we move into this next century of Student Senate,” McNamara said.
The sophomore class president is Riley Steele and the representatives are Kindyl Jones, Favour Adewuyi and Emmanuela Oguntuase. The junior president is McKenna Grimmer and the representatives are Chloe DeVries, Sophia Sander and Callie Spunaugle. The senior class president is Robert Keays and Darren Ross is the representative. There are still two positions open for senior class representatives.
The on-campus representatives are Abigail Fisher, Allison McCord, Amaira Peterson and Meagan Moreland. One position is still open. The off-campus representatives are Aidan McAtee, Anthony Martinez and Misturah Hassan. There are still two positions open for off-campus representatives.
Other Student Senate Business:
Senate appropriated $688 to Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.- Gamma Theta Gamma Chapter for the Southwestern Region Conference, this is necessary for members to be able to join in the fall.
Senate’s spring blood drive will be April 25-27th in the J.W. Jones Student Union Tower View Room.
