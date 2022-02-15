The West Nodaway School District will switch to a four-day week in the 2022-23 school year, as decided by a 4-3 vote by the West Nodaway Board of Education Feb. 9. The weekly schedule adds 20 minutes to each day while still meeting the 1,044 hours per school year required by the state of Missouri.
The four-day school week discussion was met with concerns from parents at the Jan. 26 West Nodaway School Board meeting. One parent in attendance, Tonya Andrews, asked why this is happening now.
“What has brought this on that we think we need a four-day week now?” Andrews asked. “What has spurred us to doing a four days instead of five days now, as opposed to waiting until things calm down a little bit and the changes we’ve made have set in?”
Other concerns were brought up, such as how West Nodaway would cut five minutes out of the scheduled lunch time, how students would get to sports practices, and whether or not Monday should be the day off. Parent Nicky Comstock said a four-day week would benefit the elementary and high school differently.
“When you’re talking about a four-day week, to me, this benefits the high school. But then when we look at the elementary school, there isn’t much benefit,” Comstock said. “Everything’s leaning towards the high school being accommodated and the elementary schools being overlooked.”
The Nodaway-Holt School District presented its case for a four-day school week in a board meeting that same night after a heated parent-teacher forum. The board has described this as a “vocal minority.” Based on their previous survey results, which according to Superintendent Jeff Blackford, showed parents in the community were overwhelmingly neutral on the topic.
“I’ve heard it's been described as a bullying session,” board member Mike Rosenbohm said. “Something we try to teach the kids not to do in school.”
The Feb. 2 parent-teacher forum was full of heated comments. According to the parent survey the school administered, out of the 69 responses from parents, only seven were opposed to the four-day week and 12 were strongly opposed, compared to the 29 who strongly favored and the 12 who favored the possibility.
At the Feb. 9 Nodaway-Holt meeting, the school board was shown a presentation on the subject. The presentation said Nodaway-Holt considered switching to a four-day week to attract potential teachers and staff, increase student and teacher attendance, and to create a more consistent school calendar, hopefully saving the school district money.
Similar to West Nodaway, Nodaway-Holt will maintain the total number of hours by adding 26 minutes to each day. With the proposed four-day calendar, Nodaway-Holt will still be above the state requirement at 1,084 hours.
Nodaway-Holt also confirmed that the day off would be Monday, which is the most widely used day off in Missouri schools. This was described as “standard practice,” as many holidays during the school year fall on Mondays, such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day and Arbor Day. If the Nodaway-Holt School Board votes in favor of the four-day week, the weekly schedule will be Tuesday through Friday with classes from 8 a.m.-3:36 p.m.
Throughout the meeting, Elementary Principal Shawn Emerson emphasized the need for more teachers due to a local shortage caused by pandemic.
“In my first year as principal, we didn’t have a single applicant come out,” Emerson said. “What happens if you have a math opening and you aren’t doing innovative things to be on that forefront? What happens if you don’t get an applicant? How do you teach our kids math?”
“Everybody knows that you need to change,” Rosenbohm said. “But nobody wants to change.”
The Nodaway-Holt School Board voted 4-3 in favor of a four-day school week Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.