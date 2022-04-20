Theatre Northwest presented Molière’s “The Imaginary Invalid” in the Mary Linn Auditorium at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts from April 13 to April 16 at 7:30 p.m.
The play, translated by Miles Malleson, is centered on hypochondriac Monsieur Argan and his daily doctor visits. Doctors, knowing Argan is perfectly healthy, prescribe him worthless medicines and procedures to dupe him out of his money. Meanwhile, Argan wants his daughter to marry a doctor so he can save on his medical bills and always have a physician handy – even though she’s in love with someone else.
Complicating matters, Argan’s scheming wife wants to send the daughter to a convent to profit from Argan’s pension and savings. Soon Argan’s saucy maid and nurse and his pragmatic, kind brother join in a madcap scheme to save true love and find a way to help Argan give up the doctors for good.
Senior Abbey Southworth played the part of the spunky French maid, Toinette. Southworth said people who attended the show had a good laugh.
“It was a highly humorous and witty play,” Southworth said. “The audience got to see me pretend to be a man who may or may not have sounded like Severus Snape.”
Overall, Southworth enjoyed working on the show and the process that comes with putting on a production.
“My favorite part of the process has been bringing new things to rehearsals every night,” Southworth said. “I love to try new things and see what works and what doesn't. I don't think there was a night of rehearsals where I didn't break character on stage.”
Freshman Connor Gorman attended the performance April 13. He said his favorite part was when Grace Garrigan and Drew Walker were singing while Abbey Southworth played an instrument.
“I have been to theater performances before, but this might have been the strangest one I've ever seen,” Gorman said. “But, I think people should go to shows in the future to support their fellow Bearcats.”
Junior Logan Poppe also attended the performance April 13. Her favorite part was also the scene where Garrigan and Walker were singing because it made her laugh uncontrollably.
“Ever since I took theater appreciation as a freshman, I’ve enjoyed going to theater performances at Northwest,” Poppe said. “I recommend going to at least one theater performance before you graduate.”
This performance concluded Theatre Northwest’s 2021-2022 season.
“The cast and crew have worked really hard on it for a little over a month, and I was glad I was able to share my love for Toinette with my friends, family and the entirety of Northwest,” Southworth said.
