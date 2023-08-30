Student Senate members voiced concern about the delay in new dining options opening at the Aug. 29 meeting.
Student Senate President Elizabeth Motazedi said she heard many students complaining about the lack of food in the Bearcat Commons. Motazedi, also a part of the Board of Regents as a Student Regent, asked senators for their opinions to relay those to Board members.
These complaints are following the expiration of a contract with Aramark, Northwest's dining provider for the last 43 years. After the beginning of the contract in the summer, the company is still working on opening multiple different restaurants on campus after a delay in construction. It was anticipated that dining options would be open before students came back to campus, but things will be opening Sept. 18.
Motazedi said students were also complaining about the seating in the Bearcat Commons as well as the limited food.
“None of it’s done, and there’s limited seating in the dining halls because they found a water leak,” Motazedi said. “And then I’m not sure about the food itself. I heard that they’re gonna get more stock, and it will start getting better.”
Junior Class Representative Chloe Devries said she was concerned about the time it was taking to open food options in the J.W Jones Student Union, and the school not communicating delays before classes started.
“We were told that Buffalo Wild Wings would still be in the process but everything else would still be done by the first day of classes,” Devries said. “Obviously that has not been the case. I just feel bad for the on-campus students who bought big, full-on meal plans, and they can’t use the dining dollars at half of the places they were going to be able to and stuff like that.”
Motazedi will be taking the senators' feedback to the Sept. 7 Board of Regents meeting.
On-Campus Representative Abby Fisher was promoted to junior class representative as a result of her having a junior classification. Two new members were sworn in as well.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Devries said. “If we move her to junior class representative, it just opens up one more campus spot for another freshmen (on-campus representative) if they say they don’t get a freshmen class representative spot.”
Two other members were also sworn in during the meeting. Sophomore Jessica Giles and junior Aidan McAtee introduced themselves and were sworn in. Giles is now an Inclusion Representative and McAtee is an off-campus representative.
“I’m in the (Show Me) Gold program here on campus,” McAtee said. “So I just kind of just wanted to give them a little more insight into what’s going on because we’re trying to do some things inside the gold program.”
