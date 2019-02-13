Maryville Public Safety:
Jan. 15
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment at the 1500 block of South Munn Street.
Feb. 5
A summons was issued to Trace Harvey, 20, for permitting a peace disturbance at the 200 block of Park Avenue.
A summons was issued to Sean Watson, 23, for peace disturbance at the 200 block of Park Avenue.
Feb. 6
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny at the 100 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Konner Sewell, 19, from Chillicothe, Missouri, for possession of a fake I.D at the 1000 block of South Main Street.
Feb. 7
A summons was issued to Brooke Dillivan, 18, for harassment at the 300 block of Volunteer Avenue.
A summons was issued to Ivy Blozvich, 18, for harassment at the 300 block of Volunteer Avenue.
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment at the 500 block of west Second Street.
Feb. 8
A summons was issued to Jake Sayer, 21, for possession of marijuana and speeding at the 500 block of West Second Street.
Feb. 9
A summons was issued to Sayak Chandra, 21, for possession of marijuana at the 400 block of West Ninth Street.
Feb. 12
A summons was issued to Jerimey Thompson, 40, for driving while intoxicated at the 100 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Andrew Baldwin, 40, for littering at the 800 block of East First Street.
A summons was issued to Zachary Davis, 24, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear at the 1200 block of West Sixteenth Street.
A summons was issued to John Barnhart, 19, for possession of drug paraphernalia at the 1200 block of West Sixteenth Street.
A step ladder was recovered at South Main Street.
Feb. 13
A summons was issued to Prashantha Kalvakuntla, 24, for not having a valid driver’s license and equipment violation at the 900 block of College Drive.
Northwest University Police Department:
Feb. 8
There was a closed investigation for four liquor law violations at South Complex.
Feb. 10
A summons was issued to Sydney Brogdon, 18, for domestic violence at Dieterich Hall.
