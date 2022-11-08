After entering a guilty plea of invasion of privacy Oct. 3, Logan D. Fainter has been sentenced to 45 days in jail along with five years of probation with supervised parole by 4th Circuit Judge Corey Herron Nov. 7.
Fainter was investigated and arrested by University Police in February after two reports of a suspect recording people in the female bathroom on the third floor of Millikan Hall. Fainter was taken to court in March for the class E felony and surrendered bond when he entered his guilty plea.
Since then, Fainter has been held in the Nodaway County Jail serving his time in the 45 days of shock incarceration, including other jail time when he was arrested. With that cumulative time in jail adding up to the required 45 days, Fainter was released and started five years of supervised probation through the Missouri Department of Corrections Nov 7.
During this time, he will have to submit blood, breath and urine testing as directed by a probation officer or law enforcement and be on full-time verifiable employment within 30 days of probation.
The community strategies in the plea agreement outline seven different stipulations Fainter will have to follow. First is that he will have to pay all court costs and costs of the Crime Victim’s Compensation program, which provides financial assistance to victims. The agreement also outlines that he will have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family directly, indirectly or through a third party.
Fainter also was ordered to not be on the Northwest campus, not to purchase, possess alcoholic beverages or enter an establishment whose primary item is the sale of intoxicating substances.
The official judgment will be released at a later date.
