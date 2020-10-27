Flu season is approaching, and with the combined risk of COVID-19, Northwest has made it easier for students to gain access to a flu vaccine.
The flu clinic, hosted by the University Wellness Center, is where students and faculty can get their flu vaccines for free. Students can check in on the third floor of the J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom. After they have filled out some paperwork, they then stand in line and wait for their turn.
The flu vaccines are free for any student, but Judy Frueh, assistant director of Wellness Services, said if students are in quarantine or isolation, they are asked to wait until they’re symptom-free for at least 48 hours before coming to the clinic.
Once they’re seated for the vaccine, they will be asked for their medical history, 919 number and their name.
Frueh said she believes it is important for people to get a flu vaccine this year.
“It’s always a good idea to do it. It just helps protect against four different strains that they (CDC) think might be out there this year,” Frueh said.
Frueh said it’s also important to get the vaccine this year because of COVID-19, to prevent students from getting the flu and COVID-19.
The flu clinic has always been available, but due to social distancing measures, Frueh said it has been moved from the Wellness Center to the Union. Along with social distancing measures, everyone wears a mask and hand sanitizer is available for students afterwards. More dates and times have also been added to this year's flu clinic so that students have ample opportunity. Students are able to go on Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 11 and Nov. 18. More details can be found on the Northwest Calendar.
Close to 200 students and faculty have attended the flu clinic this year. While this is a lower number than past years, Frueh said she believes this year will be the most attended because there are more clinics happening.
Students said they enjoy the accessibility of being able to get their vaccine on campus between classes.
“I’m a diabetic, so I normally get it (flu vaccine) at my annual checkup, but because I’m here I can’t have that, so this is the next easiest option for me,” sophomore Alyssa Woodward said.
Jana Hinds, a freshman, also said that this was the easiest option for her because it’s free and on campus.
Woodward and Hinds both said they usually get the flu vaccine, so this isn’t any different; however, senior Lara Watson said she doesn’t normally get the flu vaccine, but had to this year because she is in the military now.
The last flu clinic is on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Meeting Room B on the third floor of the Student Union. If students can’t make it to one of the flu clinics they can call the Wellness Center and make an appointment.
“This is the best time of the year to get it (flu vaccine) … because it will protect you for six months,” Frueh said.
