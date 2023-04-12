Logan Fainter, former Northwest student convicted of invasion of privacy, has been charged with assault to the second degree, two counts of sexual misconduct to the second degree and property damage to the second degree March 23 in Macon, Missouri. His most recent appearance in court was for a hearing to reduce his $50,000 bond April 11.
The court did not amend his bond due to there being no means to confirm a home plan.
Just a year before this, Fainter was investigated and arrested by the University Police Department in February 2022 after two reports of a suspect recording people in the female bathroom on the third floor of Millikan Hall. He was taken to court in March 2022 for the class E felony and entered a guilty plea for invasion of privacy Oct. 3. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail and five years of probation with supervised parole Nov. 7.
After the reported incident, a warrant for Fainter’s arrest was issued with bond. He is now awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled at 11 a.m. April 20 at the Division One Courtroom in Macon, Missouri.
