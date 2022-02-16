Northwest graduate student Tyler Morton began creating a map as a part of a class project. Now, he’s getting it published.
Morton’s multivariate dot density map was created to illustrate racial distribution in New York City. It will be published in the Esri Map Book, used to showcase skilled mapmakers from around the world.
Morton, who currently resides in Broomfield, Colorado, began creating the map in his cartographic design and visualization class while pursuing his graduate degree. The project gave general outlines for creating a multivariate dot density map. These maps are used to visualize the geographic distribution of an overall population, as well as the genetic diversity of groups within that population.
He used U.S. Census Bureau data to create the map in Northwest professor Yi-Hwa Wu’s cartographic design and visualization course. Esri, a global leader in Geographic Information Science software, will publish the map in its annual “Esri Map Book” in July.
“I picked New York City since I found it visually appealing and relevant to the subject with it being America’s melting pot,” Morton said. “Overall, it was the class assignment that pushed me to create the map. After making it for that assignment, I just loved the way it turned out.”
About 90% of the map he submitted for publication was completed in his class, and the final 10% was finishing touches he made after deciding to submit it. He said he sees it’s publication as a sort of validation of his chosen path and hard work.
“Many projects you’re just trying to get through, learn the underlying lessons and have a nice product to turn in. This map I got obsessed with once I began to see it come together,” Morton said. “It’s funny; I think I saved seven to eight different versions before I ever planned on submitting it for the Esri Map Book.”
Northwest’s geographic information science master’s program is an online program for professionals working in conservation energy, intelligence, police, military or health industries who aspire to be at the forefront of data collection to uncover patterns and solve complex geo-spatial challenges.
The online program at Northwest has allowed him to balance personal and career activities with his desire to earn an advanced degree, Morton said, and the journey has been rewarding.
“For the first time, I’ve managed to maintain a 4.0 GPA, which has been one of the proudest accomplishments of my life. It has made the late nights and busy weekends worth it.”
Morton said he did not know what the GIS program was when he was an undergraduate. So he got a business administration degree and tried to keep an eye open for new opportunities.
“Always keep learning. Continue to build on the knowledge you have and don’t be afraid to go back to the drawing board and start down a new career path,” Morton said. “Just because you picked a profession to pursue at 20 does not mean you have to stick with that for the rest of your life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.